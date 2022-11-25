Andy Cohen's Ice Cream Returns to Clementine's for a Good Cause

click to enlarge
Courtesy Julie Lally
Andy Cohen's "Peppermint Andy" flavor is back
Andy Cohen has his own flavor of ice cream and it's for a good cause.
The homegrown talk show star and Clementine's Ice Cream have partnered for the second year in a row to donate a portion of sales of a special "Peppermint Andy" flavor to a local nonprofit.
Fifty percent of the ice cream's sales will go to Doorways, an organization in St. Louis that provides affordable housing to people living with HIV/AIDS. Last year, Cohen's partnership with Clementine's raised $12,000 for Doorways.
Peppermint Andy
"My mom has been heavily involved with Doorways since I came out of the closet in 1989, and I love supporting them any chance I get," Cohen said in a statement.
Peppermint Andy was created by Cohen and Clementine's staff. It features crushed peppermint candies and dark chocolate flakes.
The ice cream is available now at all six Clementine's locations
and online for nationwide shipping.
