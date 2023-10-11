Anita Cafe Brings Arresting Lebanese Food to Midtown

click to enlarge Mabel Suen A selection of dishes from Anita Cafe & Bar including avocado toast, ful medames, O.N.O. Rose parfait and za’atar toast.

When you walk through the front doors of Anita Cafe & Bar (2700 Locust Street, 314-669-7700), you're greeted with a stunning interior design aesthetic. Several multi-tiered crystal chandeliers hang from the soaring ceilings, their light sparkling off two walls of windows that make up the front and one side of the corner storefront. A mix of round and square marble bistro tables surrounded by modern, blond wood chairs provide the bulk of the seating; a handful of high-tops and sumptuous teal and mustard velvet chairs fill the rest of the main dining room, and ivory tweed barstools are placed in a perfect diagonal along the marble bar that lines the entire back wall. That wall, painted emerald green, is a gorgeous backdrop for a gold, Arabic-inspired hanging sculpture, and inside a small, greenery-covered nook to the side of the bar is a gold-framed mirror adorned with colorful flowers.

As visually arresting as such a scene might be, it's not the first thing you notice upon entry. Instead, it's the mouthwatering aroma from the kitchen that immediately hits you: a perfume of herbs, spices, simmering pots of slow-cooked Lebanese-inflected stews so intoxicating, it nearly puts you under a trance — and once you come to, you realize that, no matter how stylish the digs, the substance is the most beautiful thing about this delightful addition to the Midtown dining scene.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen Anita Abdul-Karim gave up a career as a dietician to open Anita Cafe & Bar.

Considering her background, it's not surprising that owner Anita Abdul-Karim would be able to deliver such a magical culinary experience. A registered dietician by trade, Abdul-Karim has dedicated much of her professional life to the idea of food as nourishment, not only for the body but for the spirit.

On its surface, then, the story of Anita Cafe & Bar seems linear: Abdul-Karim left behind her dietician career to open a restaurant so that she could have a proactive impact on her customers' health and wellness.

However, she is emphatic that her desire to open a restaurant had less to do with nutrition and is more of a confluence of many things — not the least of which is her Lebanese heritage, which she draws upon both for its ingredients and its notion of food as a way of bringing friends and family together. Though Abdul-Karim says it wasn't always easy growing up in the U.S. as the kid bringing Lebanese food to school, over time, she grew to appreciate this part of her identity and felt an urge to share it. This, coupled with her desire to inspire others to take entrepreneurial leaps to create the lives they want for themselves, combined with her food background to become Anita Cafe & Bar.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen The za’atar toast is covered in sumac, sesame seeds, thyme and oregano mixed with olive oil and spread on toasted bread, topped with feta, tomatoes, cucumbers and a Mediterranean drizzle.

You can feel Abdul-Karim's earnest passion in every aspect of Anita Cafe & Bar — most notably, the food. Though it is not a Lebanese restaurant, per se, Abdul-Karim lets this part of her story lead with dishes such as the ful medames, a deeply rich stew made with fava and garbanzo beans. Earthy flavors such as garlic, cumin and the beans themselves are punctuated with parsley, cucumbers and mint to create a dish that is at once hearty and bright.

The fatteh, too, is a satisfying slow-cooked dish; here, flawlessly cooked garbanzo beans are stewed with hunks of eggplant and bell peppers, then smothered in thick, garlicky yogurt that forms a coating the texture of meringue. Slivered almonds and toasted pita strips add a delightfully crunchy texture.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen The sumac feta fries are topped with a traditional spice blend and tangy feta.

Abdul-Karim offers two salads; the first, fattoush, takes cues from the Lebanese classic by pairing romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with fried pita chips. A vibrant sumac-lemon dressing wraps the dish in mouth-puckering brightness and complements the citrus-marinated salmon that is an optional accompaniment. Anita Cafe & Bar's Caesar salad is equally punchy. Bucking the traditional creamy, anchovy-forward dressing typically served with a Caesar, this version is light and lemony — a perfect match for plump citrus-herb shrimp.

Anita Cafe & Bar shines brightest on its simplest offerings. The Shaye Cheese is an outstanding elevated grilled cheese thanks to its olive oil-saturated bread, gooey white cheese, blistered tomatoes and a whisper of za'atar that wraps the sandwich in mouthwatering Middle Eastern spice. The restaurant's three toasts are equally magical. A labneh toast features a griddled piece of sourdough slathered with thick, Lebanese yogurt and accented with halved grape tomatoes and mint. The avocado version is what you wish all avocado toasts would be: A garlicky base is completely covered with sliced avocado, small cubed beets, feta cheese and fresh herbs. However, the showstopper is the za'atar toast, a masterful showcase of eastern Mediterranean flavors. For this wonder, Abdul-Karim makes a paste of olive oil, sesame seeds, thyme, oregano and sumac, spreads it on toasted sourdough, then tops it with a generous amount of creamy feta cheese, tomatoes and mint. It hits every note you want in such a dish: tangy, rich, earthy, garlicky, zesty, salty and subtly sweet from the tomato and mint — so intensely flavorful your mouth tingles after every bite.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen In addition to coffee and tea, cocktails are also available.

You could be eating the za'atar toast in an unadorned cinder block room and still your spirit would be flooded with color. That you get to enjoy it in a space as lovely as Anita Cafe & Bar is an absolute gift — one that Abdul-Karim will be generously giving our city for years to come.

Open Mon.-Wed. 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Closed Fri. and Sat.)