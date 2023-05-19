B Juiced Adds a Health Food Option to Downtown Ferguson

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen B Juiced will open in downtown Ferguson tomorrow.

The juice is bright orange, headily ginger-spicy and, despite the kick, easily sippable. It’s delicious and — its creators promise — good for me.

“We work with a holistic nutritionist to create unique blends that support the body in unique ways,” says Brandace Johnson, co-owner of B Juiced (605 South Florissant Road, Ferguson; 314-265-8833; bjuicedmo.com), a cold-pressed juice bar set to hold its grand opening this Saturday. In addition to cold-pressed juice, B Juiced will serve smoothies, bowls, toasts and wellness shots.

It is the long-dreamed of brick-and-mortar iteration of what, for the last year, has been a mobile operation dispensing artisan juices within the Ferguson Farmers Market from a trailer. The process was helped along thanks to a University of Missouri–St. Louis DEI accelerator that granted Johnson and her partner $50,000 and set them up with weeks of intense business classes.



The physical location is within walking distance of that market, and Johnson and co-owner Jada Huffman even spotted it on their way to set up one weekend. Renting it came together seamlessly, and they spent five months on the build out. The result is a cozy but bright and modern storefront on the main drag of downtown Ferguson. There are large windows, high-top seating and a wall painted with a pattern of fruits and vegetables.

For the shop, the two have expanded upon their original menu, including the aforementioned wellness blends.



Brandace Johnson (right) and Jada Huffman (left) are co-owners of B Juiced.

The one I tried, bImmune, Johnson says, has been formulated to address digestive issues and includes pineapple, ginger, lemon, coconut water and even bell pepper. It’s Huffman’s favorite juice (Johnson’s is bRestored, a green juice that includes, among many other things, fennel and basil).

Putting fresh fruits and vegetables easily at hand is the whole point of B Juiced for Johnson and Huffman, who first met in seventh grade in Normandy.

“It just came natural,” Huffman says. “We have the same interests: fitness and health.”

“We both have a passion for helping people in the health and wellness space, and we just launched B Juice,” Johnson says.

Still, B Juice wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the pandemic and Johnson contracting COVID-19 pre-vaccine. While sick, Johnson wanted to get some cold-pressed juice delivered to help the healing process. She contacted a juice bar but was told she was too far away for delivery.

“And in that moment, I realized this is a food desert,” she says. “There are several food options in the community, but little to none of those are health-and-wellness focused. So the seed was planted.”

With the juice bar, the two hope not only to bring a health food option to the area but also to educate people about healthy eating.

That — and what every new business owner wishes for.

“We hope that a lot of people come in to get our products,” Johnson says.

B Juiced will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



