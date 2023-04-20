Bagel Union Scratches St. Louis' Itch for Outstanding New York-Style Bagels

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Bagel Union's menu features bagels, schmears and sandwiches.

A few weeks ago, my significant other made a comment that shook me to my core and had me questioning whether or not he was doing well. An East Coast expat who takes every opportunity to lament the foods he left behind, he casually mentioned one afternoon that he'd gone through the Starbucks drive-thru that morning and ordered a bagel with cream cheese. "It was actually pretty good," he said, a claim that, in retrospect, likely dovetailed with the car trouble he'd had earlier in the morning. He was tired. He was stressed. He was defeated.

To be fair, we've all felt a little defeated when it comes to St. Louis' bagel game — and not just because of the communal shame our penchant for bread slicing has brought upon the city. For years, it's been virtually impossible to find a respectable bagel in the area, with just one — maybe two — places offering anything more than round bread with a hole in the center. When that one place, the Bagel Factory, closed late last year, it underscored just how difficult it was to find a proper bagel in the area; though we held out hope for a new owner and the prospect of a couple of bagel shops currently in the works, the loss was palpable.



The egg salad sandwich includes celery, dill and chives.

Bagel Union (8705 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves), the sophomore concept from Sean Netzer and Ted Wilson of Union Loafers, was born of that longing way before Bagel Factory shut its doors. The origins of the shop, which opened in Webster Groves this past January, go back several years to a Saturday morning tradition with a Union Loafers regular named Gary. Every week, Gary would bring doughnuts down to the Botanical Heights restaurant before it opened and shoot the breeze in the back with Netzer and Wilson. On one of those mornings, the talk turned to bagels, and he asked Wilson whether or not he'd ever consider opening a shop dedicated to the boiled bread. At first, Netzer and Wilson blew off the idea, not understanding the full scope of the void here in town. However, they kept coming back to the idea and eventually decided to see where it took them.

Netzer and Wilson would receive confirmation that they were onto something when they did a bagel breakfast sandwich pop-up at Bagel Union this past New Year's Day. Though the pop-up officially began at 10 a.m., lines began forming well before then. By 9:45 a.m., it stretched for two blocks, and the person who queued up at 9:50 was the last one to get a bagel. In other words, it sold out before it was even open.

Netzer admits that they had timing on their side. The Bagel Factory had just closed about a week prior to that pop-up, so the loss was fresh in the minds of St. Louis bagelheads. However, Netzer and Wilson had been working on Bagel Union for at least two years prior and had even signed the lease on the Bagel Union storefront in the summer of 2019, with plans to open by late 2020. The pandemic pushed back the opening, so they spent that extra time going deeper into their bagel research, traveling to New York City, where Wilson had previously worked at the famed Sullivan Street Bakery, to learn all they could about not only the bagels themselves but also about the accoutrements and culture that surround the iconic bread.





The Bagel Union crew is headed up by Sean Netzer and Ted Wilson of Union Loafers.

That deep-dive into bagels and bagel culture has paid off in the form of a truly respectable product. Chewy on the inside, hard on the outside and served with classic schmears and toppings, the bagels at Bagel Union scratch the itch for a proper New York-style experience. Netzer notes that Wilson and his team have been relentless in their pursuit of that goal and have been regularly tweaking their recipe and technique based on the feedback they've received, which has resulted in a bagel that is less airy and with a bit more chew and a harder crust than when the shop first opened in January. This was evident by the fact that when I placed a bag of 10 bagels down to share with friends, it hit the table with a substantial thud.

In terms of the bagels themselves, Bagel Union's classic flavors hit the mark. An onion version is generously dusted with slightly bitter dried flecks; the poppy, too, is generously coated and the seasoning blend on the everything bagel has the quintessential deep dried garlic and onion flavor with the crunch of sesame and poppyseeds. However, my favorite was the simple salt bagel; though not as substantially encrusted as a pretzel, the seasoning was significant enough to bring out the toasty undertones of the bread.



Lox is sliced paper thin.

Schmears are equally classic and well executed, consisting of flavors such as plain and scallion. However, the standout was a sweet one, made with Luxardo cherries, that tasted like a cheesecake version of black cherry ice cream. Bagel Union was out of the cinnamon raisin and cherry crunch bagels, so I opted for it on a plain one, which worked well.

In addition to standalone bagels and schmears, Bagel Union offers several composed bagel sandwiches and spreadable salads. The Delox is the most classic, featuring silken, thinly sliced lox placed atop plain cream cheese and accented with capers, lemon oil, red-onion shavings and sprigs of fresh dill. In the same spirit, but decidedly different, the open-faced Salmon Roe gives diners a similar flavor to lox but instead uses pea-sized salmon eggs that gives the dish a stunning texture in contrast to the luscious cream cheese. Fresh dill and pickled shallots complete this outstanding offering.

Fans of Union Loafers' smoked beet sandwich will be equally impressed with Bagel Union's Goldie Lox, a vegetarian offering that features thin slices of golden beets atop your cream cheese of choice (I opted for the chunky vegetable version). Pickled shallots, lemon oil and dill add brightness to the beet's earthiness, resulting in a well-balanced dish. Also impressive, the Iggy pairs kippered (hot smoked) salmon and cream cheese with a chili crisp akin to a chili tapenade and verdant cilantro salad.



Bagel Union makes its home in a small corner shop in Webster Groves.

Bagel Union offers a few different spreadable salads that can be enjoyed on a bagel of choice or eaten alone with a fork, such as traditional egg salad — medium chunky and not overdone with mayonnaise, with dill, celery and chives — and a chicken salad that's amped up by pungent grain mustard. My favorite was the spicy tuna salad, which paired hunks of the fish with lemon juice, pickled shallots, fiery giardiniera and banana peppers for layers of flavor.

I'd wait in line for that tuna salad on a salt bagel, though these days, that's not as necessary as it once was. Bagel Union still sells out and can get busy during certain hours, but the days of two-hour lines and sellouts before opening are gone. Now, it's much more low-key; you just pull a number, grab a coffee and wait a couple of minutes for your turn before heading out the door to bask in bagel bliss. Now that we can count on Bagel Union for respectable bagels, there's no need to feel so desperate or lose our dignity — even when our car breaks down.

Open Wednesday through Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays).