Baileys' Restaurants Lists South Kingshighway Property for Sale

The St. Louis restaurateur has listed 3108 South Kingshighway Boulevard for sale. He's asking $525,000. According to St. Louis city records, Baileys' Property Management One LLC purchased the property at the corner of Arsenal and South Kingshighway for $450,000 in February 2022.
The move comes as Baileys' Restaurants has seen some retraction. In August, owners Dave and Kara Bailey announced that they would be closing the original downtown location of burger and shake joint Baileys' Range, which had been open for 12 years. During the pandemic, the couple also temporarily closed their takeout concept Knockout BBQ, which has not reopened.
The commercial real estate agent, Ben Cherry of Manor Real Estate, says Baileys' listed the property within the last three weeks because of a pivoting strategy.
"I think that my client is is pursuing the expansion of some other concepts," Cherry says. "So that's kind of prompting the desire to explore a potential sale of this property, just given the visibility on the corner and the amount of interest that's been garnered in this particular property."
Indeed, Cherry says the listing has seen an unusual amount of interest already and that he expects it to go under contract within the next 30 days — an exceptionally short time frame in his opinion.
According to the listing, the quarter-acre site includes a two-story, 2,520-square-foot building that currently includes office space and a two-car garage. It's being advertised as a "redevelopment opportunity."
Formerly, the space was home to automotive sales, but Cherry seems to think that a similar business is unlikely to be in its future. He doesn't believe that it is zoned for it, for one, and thinks that a zoning variance would be challenged by the neighborhood.
"We're all pulling for an exciting new concept that will benefit the neighborhood, similar to what's happening with the Courtesy Diner to south of here," he says, referencing Chuck's Hot Chicken purchasing that space for one of its franchises. "Between the Royale and [that] going into the Courtesy Diner, and then the potential for this property to also potentially be a restaurant or fast-casual or grab-and-go type concept, there could be a new up and coming South Kingshighway restaurant scene."
For more details on the property, visit manorrealestate.com.
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed