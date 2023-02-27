Banh Mi So #1 on South Grand Has Quietly Closed

The door is locked, and the phone has been disconnected

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 5:58 pm

click to enlarge Farewell, friend. - Cheryl Baehr
Cheryl Baehr
Farewell, friend.

A South Grand legend has left us. Banh Mi So #1 (4071 South Grand Boulevard) has quietly closed, leaving all of the south side to mourn this huge loss.

Owned by husband-and-wife Thomas and Lynne Truong, the little Vietnamese restaurant was famous across St. Louis for its fantastic spring rolls and perfectly toasted banh mi sandwiches. The stellar menu was praised just as much as the Truongs were, personally — they always treated their guests well and welcomed their many regulars like family.

It was announced that the space was for sale back in December 2021, so this closure isn't a huge surprise to fans who have been keeping track of the restaurant's status. But that doesn’t mean that we’re not still sad about it. This closure stings.

Banh Mi So #1 was more than just a place to grab some amazing food and fill your stomach, it was also the perfect place to visit when you needed to warm your heart.

Farewell, old friend. You will be missed.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
