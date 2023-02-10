BEAST Adds Open Flames to Its St. Louis Menu

click to enlarge Courtesy Glenmade Studios Chef David Sandusky of BEAST Butcher and Block cooks over open fire.

click to enlarge Courtesy Glenmade Studios Sandusky suggests the pork steaks for first time BEATS diners.

Full-service, indoor dining is returning to Grove BBQ mainstay BEAST Butcher and Block next week Thursday.But BEAST chef and pit master David Sandusky is giving diners even more reason to skip the take out and instead get back in his restaurant for dine-in."Starting Thursday we're going to light the fires at five o'clock for dinner," he told theBEAST will still be open for lunch, but it is taking things to the next level for dinner, with Sandusky and company lighting up some white oak and cooking the night's entrees over an open flame.Sandusky said that diners will be able to order swordfish, pork steaks, ribs, shrimp skewers, pork chops and a variety of other meats, which will roast atop the live fire on a spit visible from the dining area."This is going to be pretty special because we cut all this stuff here," Sandusky said, referring to the full butcher shop BEAST operates on site.Diners will also be able to order the entree cooked to a specific flavor profile.When asked what a first time BEAST diner should order, Sandusky suggested the pork steak."This is about an inch-and-a-half thick and spoon-tender," he said, noting that the entree is a 30-ounce plus, elevated cut of the St. Louis staple.Sandusky said that starting Thursday, walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are preferred.