Beast Butcher & Block in the Grove to Close

The restaurant will honor existing events throughout April before ceasing all operations

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 4:32 pm

click to enlarge BEAST Butcher & Block in the Grove
MABEL SUEN
BEAST Butcher & Block in the Grove is now closed for regular operations.

The Grove has just become a little less delicious: BEAST Butcher & Block in the Grove (4156 Manchester Avenue) closed for daily operations on March 26.

The restaurant will fulfill all obligations made for April, St. Louis Magazine reported yesterday. Reservations for various events will be upheld, but they will be the last for the location. Easter brunch on April 9 is still on, as is Easter ham and bulk order pickups scheduled for the same day. The barbecue demonstration classes for April 8, 15, 22 and 29 are expected to take place. 

Any outstanding gift cards will be honored at BEAST Craft BBQ in Belleville and at BEAST’s food truck. 

The key reason for the closure is the restaurants owners' resources being stretched too thin.

The Grove location hosted everything from barbecue demo classes to normal dining operations to pit competitions. 

With a new baby for owners David and Meggan Sandusky’s, it proved to be too much to take on all at once. David Sandusky told St. Louis Magazine that the duo plans to pour their energy into the Belleville location and special offerings. He didn’t rule out the possibility that the brand would expand sometime in the future. 

Until that happens, though: Farewell, BEAST. Your killer style will be missed on the barbecue scene. ri

