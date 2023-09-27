Beffa's Restaurant Will Close October 1

The Midtown institution had reopened in March 2020 after a 9-year closure

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 10:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Beffa's
JOHN SCHOEMEHL
Beffa's sits in the shadow of Wells Fargo's office complex in Midtown St. Louis.
An attempt to bring back one of St. Louis' landmark restaurants  has ended in defeat — but the restaurateurs say they'll be back with a new concept.

Beffa's Bar & Restaurant (2700 Olive Street) reopened in Midtown St. Louis in March 2020, nine years after the closure of the original Beffa's at the same site. The restaurant had been an institution, first opening as a saloon in 1898 before turning to food service during Prohibition. For years, it was a gathering place for the city's politicians and those who needed their favor.

But the Beffa family's long-anticipated reopening faced major headwinds, beginning with the global pandemic that caused unprecedented turmoil for the entire hospitality industry.  No sooner had Beffa's reopened than restaurants everywhere had to close. And after that, even established restaurants struggled to find staffing and bring back diners.

Yesterday, Beffa's announced they would be changing gears.
In a subsequent tweet, the family said they would close the kitchen after brunch service October 1.

"A new concept is planned to launch out of the kitchen on October 11th bringing Beffa's customers some exciting new food options. More information on that to come over the next couple weeks," they tweeted. "Please be sure to follow us along this new journey."

The restaurant said the bar would stay open during the period of transition.

"While we will miss the kitchen, we are very excited for what's to come. We do believe that this new concept will continue to honor the memories and history that Beffa's holds," they wrote. "Please help us send off Beffa's kitchen with a bang and cheers."

Related
Salt in the Central West End, the best of 2011's new restaurants

Openings & Closings 2011: The Final Reckoning


Slideshow

The Best Food & Drink in St. Louis 2023, as Chosen by Readers

Phuong Bui
55 slides
Jennifer Silverberg Cheryl Baehr Mabel Suen Phuong Bui Jaime Lees Best SteaksTucker’s Placemultiple locations including 2117 South 12th Street, tuckersplace.comREADERS' CHOICE SPOTLIGHT When you walk into Tucker’s Place’s Soulard flagship, you know you’re in the presence of steak greatness. The smell of thick-cut meat sizzling on the well-seasoned grill scents the room with its intoxicating aroma, filling you with an almost unbearable anticipation that nearly reaches its breaking point when you see the bone-in ribeye listed on the chalkboard menu with the day’s specials. That ribeye is extraordinary — gorgeously marbled meat, the perfect grill char crust and a generous slather of the restaurant’s signature steak sauce that tastes like the nectar of the gods. Though the steaks are serious, Tucker’s bucks the pretentious steakhouse vibe in favor of such low-key offerings as foil-wrapped baked potatoes, jalapeno poppers and dinner rolls. Lean back, bask in the historic setting and surrender to the pure meaty joy.
Click to View 55 slides


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Eclipse Has a New Chef and a New Menu of American Classics

By Sarah Fenske

Salmon with risotto is one of the highlights of Eclipse's new menu.

Chuck's Hot Chicken Eyes Former Courtesy Diner Location

By Jessica Rogen

A render of Chuck's Hot Chicken

Jovick Brothers Burgers Is Already Making Regulars in Princeton Heights

By Jessica Rogen

Jovick Brothers Burgers serves burgers, chicken, glizzies, a few vegan dishes and more in Princeton Heights.

Golden Gems Cancels Collab With Clementine's Creamery

By Monica Obradovic

Golden Gems and Clementine's Creamery had previously announced a merchandise and ice cream collaboration that would have launched last Friday.

Also in Food & Drink

Lefty's in Chesterfield Has the Right Stuff

By Cheryl Baehr

Lefty’s offerings are for the true-blue bagel lovers out there.

Fourth City Serves Extraordinary All-Wood Smoked Meats in Fortune Teller Bar

By Cheryl Baehr

Fourth City Barbecue’s all-wood smoked meats are different than most barbecued meats on offer in St. Louis.

My Marie Serves Up a Soul-Stirring Taste of Port-au-Prince

By Cheryl Baehr

My Marie Restaurant features the Haitian cuisine of its owner’s homeland.

Salsa Rosada Is a Home Run in Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Salsa Rosada offers Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine.

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us