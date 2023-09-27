Beffa's Restaurant Will Close October 1

click to enlarge JOHN SCHOEMEHL Beffa's sits in the shadow of Wells Fargo's office complex in Midtown St. Louis.

An attempt to bring back one of St. Louis' landmark restaurants has ended in defeat — but the restaurateurs say they'll be back with a new concept.reopened in Midtown St. Louis in March 2020, nine years after the closure of the original Beffa's at the same site. The restaurant had been an institution, first opening as a saloon in 1898 before turning to food service during Prohibition. For years, it was a gathering place for the city's politicians and those who needed their favor.But the Beffa family's long-anticipated reopening faced major headwinds, beginning with the global pandemic that caused unprecedented turmoil for the entire hospitality industry. No sooner had Beffa's reopened than restaurants everywhere had to close. And after that, even established restaurants struggled to find staffing and bring back diners.Yesterday, Beffa's announced they would be changing gears.In a subsequent tweet, the family said they would close the kitchen after brunch service October 1."A new concept is planned to launch out of the kitchen on October 11th bringing Beffa's customers some exciting new food options. More information on that to come over the next couple weeks," they tweeted. "Please be sure to follow us along this new journey."The restaurant said the bar would stay open during the period of transition."While we will miss the kitchen, we are very excited for what's to come. We do believe that this new concept will continue to honor the memories and history that Beffa's holds," they wrote. "Please help us send off Beffa's kitchen with a bang and cheers."