RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Bijoux Chocolates Closes Original Des Peres Location

The Webster Groves location will remain open

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor

Handcrafted chocolates company Bijoux has announced that it will shutter its original location in Des Peres.

On Friday, the company wrote on Facebook and Instagram that August 31 would be the last day of business at 13014 Manchester Road.

Fans of the gem-like chocolates shouldn't be concerned. The Webster Groves location at 7930 Big Bend Boulevard will remain open. Meggie Mobley owns Bijoux.

"Webster Groves is alive and thriving, so don't worry, you're [sic] fav treats will still be available," the business wrote.

According to the posts, the Webster Groves location does 70 to 80 percent more sales than Des Peres. With several key employees leaving for college and the lease up, Mobley decided to go down to a single location.

"Now I can get back to what I love, and what I had originally wanted a bigger space for: experiments, making new products, expanding current product lines," Mobley wrote.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
The interior at Anita Cafe.

Anita Cafe and Bar Adds Inspired Lebanese Fare to Locust Street: The Midtown cafe from Anita Abdul-Karim draws inspiration from her heritage and past career as a dietitian

Related
PREVIEW

PuraVegan Kitchen in Debaliviere Place to Close: The last day of operation will be Tuesday, July 25

Related
Zanti's Deli

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: June 2023: By the numbers, the restaurant industry is looking good

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Restaurant Openings & Closings articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Anita Cafe and Bar Adds Inspired Lebanese Fare to Locust Street

By Jessica Rogen

The interior at Anita Cafe.

The French Crêperie Brings Authentic French Crêpes to Chesterfield

By Scout Hudson

The French Crêperie serves authentic crêpes in Chesterfield.

Last Chance to Get $8 Burgers During St. Louis Burger Week

By Rosalind Early

Drakes in Shiloh (1160 Central Park Driv,e O'Fallon, Illinois) is offering the Big Easy Burger for just $8 this Burger Week.

Top 5 Shaved Ice in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Tropical Moose

Also in Food & Drink

Last Chance to Get $8 Burgers During St. Louis Burger Week

By Rosalind Early

Drakes in Shiloh (1160 Central Park Driv,e O'Fallon, Illinois) is offering the Big Easy Burger for just $8 this Burger Week.

Top 5 Shaved Ice in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Tropical Moose

Idol Wolf Brings Spanish-Inspired, Chef-Driven Fare to Downtown St. Louis

By Jessica Rogen

Dishes at Idol Wolf include a seafood paella.

Fleur STL Elevates Classic St. Louis Diner Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Fleur STL’s offerings include the Ol’ Standard, double cheeseburger, bloody mary and espresso martini.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us