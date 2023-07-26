Bijoux Chocolates Closes Original Des Peres Location

[email protected]

Handcrafted chocolates company Bijoux has announced that it will shutter its original location in Des Peres.On Friday, the company wrote on Facebook and Instagram that August 31 would be the last day of business at 13014 Manchester Road.Fans of the gem-like chocolates shouldn't be concerned. The Webster Groves location at 7930 Big Bend Boulevard will remain open. Meggie Mobley owns Bijoux."Webster Groves is alive and thriving, so don't worry, you're [sic] fav treats will still be available," the business wrote.According to the posts, the Webster Groves location does 70 to 80 percent more sales than Des Peres. With several key employees leaving for college and the lease up, Mobley decided to go down to a single location."Now I can get back to what I love, and what I had originally wanted a bigger space for: experiments, making new products, expanding current product lines," Mobley wrote.