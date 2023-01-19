Bingo Gets Cool Again at Global Brew Tap House

Enjoy some suds with your game today

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 9:21 am

click to enlarge Global Brew Tap House
Google Maps
Global Brew Tap House

What's your idea of bingo? Is it being a little kid in kindergarten or maybe something you'd find at a school fundraiser or maybe even something that you imagine belonging to retirees vying for a slow cooker? Well, it's time to change your mind about bingo. These days, it's not just for kids or for parents or for the gracefully aged. It's for anyone who wants to pick up an ice-cold glass of suds and tipsily yell, "Oh wait, I got it! Bingo, damn it, bingo!"

That's right. Bingo is for drinking adults now, and you can do so at Bingo Night at Global Brew Tap House (9578 Manchester Road, Rock Hill; 314-395-4504, rockhill.globalbrew.com). The three-hour event begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, and winning involves brewery prizes. Play is free.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
Read More about Jessica Rogen
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

It's coming closer.

Chicken Seven Owners to Open Korean Cafe in South St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Sean Lee and Erica Park.

Benton Park Cafe Will Open this Thursday

By Cheryl Baehr

An exterior photo of Benton Park Cafe.

5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of slices from Pie Guy, one of our critic's picks for respectable New York style pizza in St. Louis.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill Brings Delicious Island Fare to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

Review: South America Bakery Is an Outstanding Taste of Peru

By Cheryl Baehr

South America Bakery serves traditional Peruvian dishes like the chicharron sandwich.

Review: Sando Shack Is a Delicious Addition to the St. Louis Food Scene

By Cheryl Baehr

The katsu burger, pork tonkatsu sando, teriyaki pork wings, and cucumber salad from Sando Shack.

The Best New St. Louis Restaurants of 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

Bowood by Niche's buttermilk pancakes, avocado toast, honey bun, baked oatmeal and latte.
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us