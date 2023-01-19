Bingo Gets Cool Again at Global Brew Tap House

click to enlarge Google Maps Global Brew Tap House

What's your idea of bingo? Is it being a little kid in kindergarten or maybe something you'd find at a school fundraiser or maybe even something that you imagine belonging to retirees vying for a slow cooker? Well, it's time to change your mind about bingo. These days, it's not just for kids or for parents or for the gracefully aged. It's for anyone who wants to pick up an ice-cold glass of suds and tipsily yell, "Oh wait, I got it! Bingo, damn it, bingo!"



That's right. Bingo is for drinking adults now, and you can do so at Bingo Night at Global Brew Tap House (9578 Manchester Road, Rock Hill; 314-395-4504, rockhill.globalbrew.com). The three-hour event begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, and winning involves brewery prizes. Play is free.