Black Coffee, Inside the Luminary, Highlights Coffee Brands of Color

Aloha Mischeaux owns Black Coffee, which is housed at the Luminary in St. Louis.
Aloha Mischeaux is a St. Louis artist who was once a contestant on American Idol. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however, all of her shows came to a halt, and she found herself at home with her roommates. Watching them work remotely all day, she decided she'd contribute to the atmosphere by providing them with a much needed boost: She'd make them coffee.
“It just did something good for the house, just to have somebody care for you like that,” Mischeaux says. “But also, it just also made me think about like spaces where we can go where it's not as anxious, or the sensories aren’t going nuts in the space.”
In February 2021, Mischeaux translated the peaceful space she'd created at home into a gathering place for the public with her business, Black Coffee (2701 Cherokee Street)
. Located at The Luminary on Cherokee Street, Black Coffee aspires to build bridges in the community and across the world, while also providing an oasis for those who need to step back from the world to recenter and focus.
Mischeaux describes Black Coffee, which is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., as a space for people to come to get work done and to focus. However, she says the Luminary and Black Coffee also offer opportunities for the St. Louis community to gather and connect through events.
“The world it's just really distracting, and I continue to encourage Black Coffee and Black Coffee customers to just use this place to center yourself,” Mischeaux says. “Because once you leave, things are always going to be waiting for you.”
Along with Black Coffee, the Luminary offers a small bookshop and an art gallery; for Mischeaux, these elements dovetail with her desire to create a mindful gathering space because all of these elements work in concert to encourage thoughtfulness. Likewise, because of her focus on taking a step away from hectic everyday life, Mischeaux purposefully designed her menu to be minimalistic.
Aloha Mischeaux serves coffee from brands of color, including coffee growers and brands in Ghana and other countries in Africa.
“The coffee that I found is killer,” Mischeaux says. “So, pick one. And if you don't want coffee, I’ve got black lemonade. You can have a sugar rush if you don't want to be caffeinated.”
While Mischeaux sees Black Coffee’s menu as simple, the stories behind the coffee she serves are deep and complex. According to Black Coffee’s website
, “It is our mission to connect and support farmer's, roaster's, and brand's of color by working on their farms, purchasing their beans, and highlighting their stories," and Mischeaux fulfills that goal by telling the stories of the producers whose goods make up her shop's offerings.
Mischeaux is not simply relaying stories she's heard secondhand, though. In December 2021, she says the “stars aligned” when she was able to travel to Ghana and meet Benedicta Tamakloe, whose business Bean Masters helps to connect Ghanaian producers with buyers across the globe. Mischeaux says Tamakloe employs women in Ashanti Kpoeta, which is located in the Volta region of Ghana.
“I farmed with the ladies; also, I picked the coffee,” Mischeaux says. “They showed me how to process it, to dry it, to mill it, like the whole thing and then I brought coffee back in bulk here to highlight them.”
During her trip to Ghana, Mischeaux was also able to connect with a local, family-owned coffee company. For her, building these networks and connections is what Black Coffee is all about.
“It's not on the internet," Micheaux says. "It's not in a store or nothing. It's in the middle of nowhere in Africa, made by this family, and it was probably the most delicious coffee I've ever had, so the coffee is special. It's almost like treasures, so I don't throw away the bags.”
Other brands available at Black Coffee include BLK & Bold, which donates 5% of its profits to disadvantaged youth. Another offering, and one of the first brands she connected with, is Love Bean Coffee, a St. Louis-based coffee company which shares in her community-focused values. Moving into the future, Mischeaux hopes to put even more focus on her business' social mission by by offering various programs, including job training for teens moving into young adulthood.
Mischeaux notes that it is important for her to continue respecting and appreciating the coffee she serves and who it is coming from. She says she is currently working to learn how to roast coffee beans herself. In the meantime, she is overjoyed by the response she has already received from the community and has been heartened by the regular customers who have taken her up on her insistence to take a coffee break from the chaos of the world.
“I'm just try to be grateful about this opportunity and be myself, and it's working,” Mischeaux says. “People are really being appreciative of who I am to Black Coffee.”