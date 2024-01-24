Black Power Group to Open Uhuru Food & Pies on West Florissant

The store will sell made-from-scratch pies with profits benefitting the African People's Socialist Party

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 6:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Uhuru Food & Pies
Courtesy Bakari Olatunji
Uhuru Food & Pies will soon be open on West Florissant.
St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood will soon have a new source for sweet treats. Uhuru Food & Pies is set to open this summer at 3719 West Florissant Avenue in what used to be Kay's Kitchen.

The Oakland, California, business has an unusual model. It's part of Black Star Industries, the economic development subsidiary of the African People's Socialist Party. Established in 1981, volunteers sell the pies direct to customer and at festivals and farmers markets with profits benefiting the African People's Education and Defense Fund. The pies can also be sold in a variety of natural foods stores and, now, the West Florissant location.
click to enlarge Uhuru Food & Pies
Courtesy Bakari Olatunji
Uhuru Food & Pies will be at 3719 West Florissant Avenue.
“Uhuru Foods & Pies is unique," said Bakari Olatunji, vice chair, in a statement. "It’s not just great pie and food, which it is, it’s a cause that forwards the right of African people ourselves to determine our own lives and future, control our own land, resources, food, distribution, and means of production.”

The pies are made from scratch and include options such as apple crumb, blackberry, chocolate bourbon pecan, lemon chess, pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato; some are vegan. The Oakland location also sells chocolate chip cookies.

The new St. Louis spot plans to offer both dine-in and takeout options and will be represented at farmers market and festivals, which includes a collaboration with One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market. The organizers also hope to open a production facility, cafe and events space, dubbed Uhuru Jiko ("in the kitchen" in Swahili) at Natural Bridge and Goodfellow down the line.
click to enlarge Uhuru Food & Pies
Courtesy Bakari Olatunji
Pies are made from scratch.
The opening is part of the African People’s Education and Defense Fund's Black Power Blueprint project, which seeks to transform north St. Louis "by and for the Black community." Part of that includes purchasing abandoned buildings and restoring them and bringing food options to an area that has few.

This is not the first Black Power Blueprint project completed in the West Florissant corridor. In June, the African People's Education and Defense Fund had the grand opening for its Black Power Vanguards Community Basketball Court in north St. Louis and the organization also built a community center at Alice and West Florissant, among others.
Related
Artist Jamie Bonfiglio's mural of a basketball player with outstretched arms adorns a wall outside a new basketball court nearing completion at 4368 College Avenue.

New North St. Louis Mural, Basketball Courts Aim to Foster Community: The mural opens alongside a basketball court next month

Related
About 100 people gathered for Saturday's grand opening in the Fairground neighborhood.

Black Power Group Opens Basketball Court in North St. Louis: The African People’s Education and Defense Fund calls for economic autonomy in the African community

Related
African People's Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela.

Leaders of St. Louis Uhuru Group Indicted For Russian Plot: A federal indictment alleges Uhuru Movement Chairman Omali Yeshitela among others took part in a Russian scheme to sow discord in the U.S.

Slideshow

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis

Alibi Cookies (1136 Tamm Avenue, 314-376-4095) Find out more here. Visit their website:alibicookies.com Photo credit: Mabel Suen
55 slides
Prime 55 Restaurant & Grill (Two locations including 6100 Delmar Boulevard, 314-553-9595) Website: Prime55stl.com Photo credit: Sarah Fenske Bait (4239 Lindell Boulevard, 314-405-2797) Website: BaitSTL.com Photo credit: Mabel Suen 4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr The Fattened Caf (Various pop-ups and out of Earthbound Beer at 2724 Cherokee Street, 636-498-4240) Find more here: instagram.com/thefattenedcaf Photo credit: courtesy Darren Young and Charlene Lopez-Young Creole with a Splash Of Soul(4353 Manchester Avenue)Chef-owner Ronda Walker. See the next slide for a photo of her delicious food. Read more here. Creole with a Splash of SoulPictured: Creole crab cakes, gumbo, Ronda’s house wings, catfish po’boy, fried pork-chop plate, shrimp and grits, shrimp po’boy, Creole catfish, red beans and rice, and fried green tomatoes.
Click to View 55 slides

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Anthonino’s Taverna Owners Named Restaurateurs of the Year

By Paula Tredway

Anthonino's Taverna

Cursed Bikes & Coffee to Close in U City as Owner Focuses on A&M Cyclery

By Jessica Rogen

Cursed Bikes & Coffee is closing in University City in early February.

Stews Food & Liquor Adds Asian-Inspired Fare to Soulard

By Andrew Malo

From left, co-owners Grent Petty, Kristin "stew" Leahy and Nate Burrows.

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.

Also in Food & Drink

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.

Idol Wolf Brings Stunning Spanish Cuisine to Downtown West

By Cheryl Baehr

Located inside the 21c Museum Hotel, Idol Wolf serves up a Spanish-inflected menu featuring bocaditos, raciones and tapas.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us