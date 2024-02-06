Blues, Bourbon and Beer Are Coming to Downtown St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marriott St. Louis Grand Charles "Skeet" Rogers will be performing live at the Blues, Bourbon and Beer event on Thursday, February 22.

Get ready to listen to some blues and sip on some bourbon!

The new Blues, Bourbon and Beer event will bring soulful blues music, savory hors d'oeuvres, crafted bourbon and local beer to downtown St. Louis on Thursday, February 22.

The Marriott St. Louis Grand (800 Washington Avenue) will host the event starting at 6 p.m. in their Statler Ballroom, the former lobby of the historic Statler Hotel from 1917, with Robert Nelson as the evening's host. Live music by Charles “Skeet” Rodgers, a local vocalist, will start at 6:30 p.m. and go to 10 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste local and international brews as well as a selection of crafted bourbons, including the hotel’s custom Maker’s Mark 1917 Gran Reserve. There will also be small bites from the Marriott’s kitchen to complement the evening’s experience.

Tickets are $25 each and includes the blues performance, passed hors d'oeuvres and one drink. Ticket holders will have a $5 valet or complimentary self-parking, if parking at the Grand.



The event is sponsored by the National Blues Museum and Marriott St. Louis Grand. To purchase tickets for the Blues, Bourbon, and Beer event, visit Eventbrite’s website.

