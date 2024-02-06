Blues, Bourbon and Beer Are Coming to Downtown St. Louis

Local vocalist Charles “Skeet” Rodgers will perform live

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Charles "Skeet" Rogers will be performing live at the Blues, Bourbon and Beer event on Thursday, February 22. - Courtesy of Marriott St. Louis Grand
Courtesy of Marriott St. Louis Grand
Charles "Skeet" Rogers will be performing live at the Blues, Bourbon and Beer event on Thursday, February 22.

Get ready to listen to some blues and sip on some bourbon!

The new Blues, Bourbon and Beer event will bring soulful blues music, savory hors d'oeuvres, crafted bourbon and local beer to downtown St. Louis on Thursday, February 22. 

The Marriott St. Louis Grand (800 Washington Avenue) will host the event starting at 6 p.m. in their Statler Ballroom, the former lobby of the historic Statler Hotel from 1917, with Robert Nelson as the evening's host. Live music by Charles “Skeet” Rodgers, a local vocalist, will start at 6:30 p.m. and go to 10 p.m. 

Guests will have the opportunity to taste local and international brews as well as a selection of crafted bourbons, including the hotel’s custom Maker’s Mark 1917 Gran Reserve. There will also be small bites from the Marriott’s kitchen to complement the evening’s experience. 

Tickets are $25 each and includes the blues performance, passed hors d'oeuvres and one drink. Ticket holders will have a $5 valet or complimentary self-parking, if parking at the Grand.

The event is sponsored by the National Blues Museum and Marriott St. Louis Grand. To purchase tickets for the Blues, Bourbon, and Beer event, visit Eventbrite’s website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Slideshow

Everyone We Saw at the Bourbon and Brews Festival in St. Charles

Max Bouvatte
63 slides
Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte
Click to View 63 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

By Paula Tredway

360 Westport

Comet Bakery Offers Dazzling Croissants in Kirkwood

By Jessica Rogen

Comet Bakery sells croissants, cookies, danishes and coffee in Kirkwood.

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

A New Three Sixty Goes Above and Beyond in Westport

By Paula Tredway

The almost floor-to-ceiling wine wall with the bar’s extensive wine menu of over 70 wines on full display.

Also in Food & Drink

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

By Paula Tredway

360 Westport

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

For John Perkins, Creating the Brilliant Sunday Best Meant Letting Go

By Cheryl Baehr

Sunday Best

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us