Boardwalk Waffles Departs South Grand Space Following Dispute

A new business will be announced soon for the space that has been dormant for a year

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 9:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dave McCreery operated Tower Grove Creamery for years, but the storefront at South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street has been dark since last June.
BRADEN MCMAKIN
Dave McCreery operated Tower Grove Creamery for years, but the storefront at South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street has been dark since last June.

The dispute between a longtime South Grand ice cream shop owner and a would-be South Grand ice cream shop owner has come to a close.

Dave McCreery, the owner of the building at Grand and Arsenal, has again taken possession of the space that for many years housed the Tower Grove Creamery, which McCreery ran with his wife, Beulah Ann.

Matt Ghio, an attorney for the McCreerys, says they “look forward to introducing a new business to the neighborhood soon and are very grateful for the community support they have received.”

The McCreey’s closed their shop last June after 12 years, believing that Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream owner Eric Moore would open a new location of his ice cream sandwich joint in the space in a matter of a few weeks.

Moore signed a lease and took possession of the property but never opened for business. Also, in a pattern repeated at multiple Boardwalk locations across town, Moore missed several month’s worth of rent payments. McCreery told the RFT that when he tried to kick Moore out, Moore refused to leave.

The lawsuit McCreery filed against Moore, as well as the vacant space’s impact on the neighborhood as a whole, was chronicled in an RFT cover story last month.

An initial ruling in the lawsuit went against McCreery in March, and he and Ghio had asked for a new trial. But before that trial could take place, the two sides reached an agreement, the specifics of which have not been made public.

“The McCreerys are pleased to let their South Grand neighbors know they are in possession of their ice cream shop,” Ghio said.

The Post-Dispatch reported yesterday that a similar dispute between Moore and a landlord in Soulard had been resolved, and that Moore had vacated the space that had been a Boardwalk location on Russell Boulevard.

Related
Tower Grover Creamery sign with Grand Boulevard sign behind.

South Grand Battles Back: The business district won't let a high-profile tenant dispute or a few empty storefronts dampen its post-COVID optimism

Related
The new Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream features the same vibrant aesthetic as the original Maplewood store.

Boardwalk Waffles’ Expansion Plans Are Embroiled in Lawsuits: The St. Louis-based ice cream sandwich eatery has been sued by four different landlords


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Top 5 Gooey Butter Cakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Park Avenue's gooey butter cake.

Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3-Year Hiatus

By Scout Hudson

A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.

Why Is It so Hard To Get a Liquor License in St. Louis City?

By Cheryl Baehr

Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, struggled to obtain a liquor license in the city for their Nigerian restaurant.

Platypus Hosts Fundraiser for Trans Joy Mural Today

By Jessica Rogen

Platypus is hosting a fundraiser for a mural tonight.

Also in Food & Drink

Lousies on the Loop Closes Permanently

By Jessica Rogen

Loose-meat sandwich

Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3-Year Hiatus

By Scout Hudson

A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.

Grand Sammies & Sides Does Sandwiches Right

By Cheryl Baehr

Grand Sammies & Sides offers casual fare inside of Grand Spirits Bottle Co.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Is a Stylish and Delicious Addition to Ballpark Village

By Cheryl Baehr

The ballpark location of Katie's Pizza & Pasta is now open.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us