Boardwalk Waffles Departs South Grand Space Following Dispute

click to enlarge BRADEN MCMAKIN Dave McCreery operated Tower Grove Creamery for years, but the storefront at South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street has been dark since last June.

The dispute between a longtime South Grand ice cream shop owner and a would-be South Grand ice cream shop owner has come to a close.

Dave McCreery, the owner of the building at Grand and Arsenal, has again taken possession of the space that for many years housed the Tower Grove Creamery, which McCreery ran with his wife, Beulah Ann.

Matt Ghio, an attorney for the McCreerys, says they “look forward to introducing a new business to the neighborhood soon and are very grateful for the community support they have received.”

The McCreey’s closed their shop last June after 12 years, believing that Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream owner Eric Moore would open a new location of his ice cream sandwich joint in the space in a matter of a few weeks.

Moore signed a lease and took possession of the property but never opened for business. Also, in a pattern repeated at multiple Boardwalk locations across town, Moore missed several month’s worth of rent payments. McCreery told the RFT that when he tried to kick Moore out, Moore refused to leave.

The lawsuit McCreery filed against Moore, as well as the vacant space’s impact on the neighborhood as a whole, was chronicled in an RFT cover story last month.

An initial ruling in the lawsuit went against McCreery in March, and he and Ghio had asked for a new trial. But before that trial could take place, the two sides reached an agreement, the specifics of which have not been made public.

“The McCreerys are pleased to let their South Grand neighbors know they are in possession of their ice cream shop,” Ghio said.