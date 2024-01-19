Brew Tulum Sues Landlords Over Lead Contamination That Led to Closure

The now-shuttered eatery says its landlords failed to perform a "proper remediation"

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 1:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alberto Juarez and Laura McNamara are the co-owners of Brew Tulum.
Mabel Suen
Alberto Juarez and Laura McNamara were the co-owners of Brew Tulum.
The owners of the now-shuttered Central West End restaurant Brew Tulum have sued their landlords and the site's property manager over the lead contamination they found on site, saying their landlord's negligence caused them to sustain "serious injury and damages."

The RFT first broke the news last year that Laura McNamara and Alberto Juarez had closed the eatery in September after finding evidence of lead contamination on site in their Delmar Maker District space. The contamination was discovered after their young son tested positive for exposure during a routine health screening — and after they ruled out the presence of lead at their home, began to eye the commercial space that housed their year-old eatery. Testing later confirmed lead's presence on site — and that the couple had even higher levels of lead than their son.

The lawsuit was filed against Bridge Delmar LLC, which is co-owned by Doug Auer and Square founder Jim McKelvey, as well as Auer as an individual and Park Property Management LLC, an LLC controlled by Auer that Brew Tulum has previously identified as its landlord. Allegations include negligence,  ultra-hazardous activity, battery and trespass.

Previously, the landlord disputed the married couple's claims. A spokesman told the RFT in November that the building owner “hired a Missouri licensed lead risk assessor who has identified no lead hazards relating to the building” and that the “building is in compliance with regulations governing lead.”

However, the couple previously provided the RFT with reports from an environmental consultant who documented lead levels on site in concentrations above what the EPA considers acceptable.

click to enlarge Brew Tulum
Mabel Suen
Brew Tulum has been closed since early September.

"Upon information and belief, the lead contamination found in the premises as described most likely came from lead contaminated dust disintegrating and chipping from lead paint found on the walls in the premises, and from dust contaminated with lead after the remodeling/rehabilitation work in the historic building built before 1978," the lawsuit says.

McNamara previously told the RFT that when they took possession of the space, it was far from turnkey. “When it was handed over to us, it was handed over full of dust,” McNamara says. “There was no final cleanup.”

The lawsuit says that when the couple shared evidence of the contamination, the landlords hired a company that was not certified for lead abatement. McNamara and Juarez then closed the restaurant, fearing risk to the public.

The suit says of the landlords, "[T]o this day, they have refused to have a proper remediation performed. They simply offered to 'seal' the walls, but refused to have an appropriate remedial action plan done to determine what could be done to make the premises safe from this contamination despite being presented with a proper remediation plan."

The Delmar Maker District is on the south side of Delmar Boulevard, just west of South Kingshighway Boulevard. In 2018, Auer and co-founder Jim McKelvey, who is also a co-founder of Square, launched it with a vision to provide a home for St. Louis artisans and makers. It currently houses not only Brew Tulum but also Third Degree Glass Factory, Craft Alliance, Maker Hill and Made Makerspace.

The suit was filed in St. Louis Circuit Court earlier this week by Michael Lawder of St. Louis.
Related
Brew Tulum

Brew Tulum Landlord Disputes Lead Contamination Claims: But co-owner Laura McNamara is fighting back with documentation of three different tests showing hazardous levels

Related
Brew Tulum

Brew Tulum Co-Owner Says Lead Contamination Led to Closure: The business couldn’t agree on next steps with the Delmar Maker District after lead tests came back positive

Related
Brew Tulum

Review: Brew Tulum Serves Unforgettable Mexican Cuisine: The Delmar Maker District cafe's coffee is great — and it's only the start



Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.

Condo Association Sues Salt + Smoke Over CWE Fire

By Sarah Fenske

Salt + Smoke

Balkan Treat Box Owners Open Telva at the Ridge Tomorrow

By Jessica Rogen

Telva will feature an array of Turkish pastries.

Hot Chicken Spot Southern Closes in Midtown St. Louis After 8+ Years

By Sarah Fenske

Southern was located in Midtown.

Also in Food & Drink

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.

Idol Wolf Brings Stunning Spanish Cuisine to Downtown West

By Cheryl Baehr

Located inside the 21c Museum Hotel, Idol Wolf serves up a Spanish-inflected menu featuring bocaditos, raciones and tapas.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Mainlander Masterfully Transports Diners to Mid-Century Modern America

By Cheryl Baehr

Mainlander is a supper club featuring a prix fixe menu in the Central West End.

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us