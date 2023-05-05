Brick Burger, a LEGO-Themed Burger Pop-Up, Is Coming to St. Louis

People love a pop-up. People love burgers. And people love LEGO. That’s why Brick Burger will likely be the hottest ticket in town when it hits St. Louis later this year.
Brick Burger will serve fun, LEGO-themed food at a pop-up restaurant somewhere along Samuel Shepard Drive in Midtown on September 9 and 10. (Organizers are always cagey about announcing the exact location of these pop-ups because the final spot often changes before the event actually arrives.)
Early bird tickets are on sale now at $47 each, and admission gets you one burger and one “soft drink/beer/wine.” Visit explorehidden.com to book your visit.
