Brick Burger, a LEGO-Themed Burger Pop-Up, Is Coming to St. Louis

People love a pop-up. People love burgers. And people love LEGO. That’s why Brick Burger will likely be the hottest ticket in town when it hits St. Louis later this year. Brick Burger will serve fun, LEGO-themed food at a pop-up restaurant somewhere along Samuel Shepard Drive in Midtown on September 9 and 10. (Organizers are always cagey about announcing the exact location of these pop-ups because the final spot often changes before the event actually arrives.)In addition to burgers, the limited menu will include a crispy chicken filet or a “hearty veggie option.” The family-friendly destination offers more than just food, though. It’s more about theat these places, which are usually fully immersive. You can expect on-theme decorations and activities. And in the case of this particular pop-up, there will be tons of little plastic bricks to play with, too. Organizers even say there will be brick-building competitions where you can compete for prizes and show off your skill.Early bird tickets are on sale now at $47 each, and admission gets you one burger and one “soft drink/beer/wine.” Visit explorehidden.com to book your visit.