Brunch To Support LGBTQ+ Rights Is Happening This Sunday

Robert Fischer, director of communications for the LGBTQ+ advocacy nonprofit PROMO, sees the organization's upcoming Brunch of Champions as a fun way to celebrate the region's queer community and its allies. But more importantly, he emphasizes just how vital this annual fundraiser is to the fight for equality in Missouri."The profits from ticket sales and sponsorships go directly toward funding urgent legislative efforts in Missouri," Fischer explains. "For instance, in 2022, the Missouri legislature introduced a lot of bills attacking LGBTQ+ Missourians, especially transgender children. Together with our allies, we were able to defeat those attacks this year and in 2020 and 2021. This event is really pivotal for us to be able to continue the work and advocate for equality."PROMO's annual Brunch of Champions, which happens this Sunday, October 16, at 4 Hands Brewery from 9:30 a.m. until noon, is a major fundraising source for the organization, which was founded in 1986 (originally called PREP) in response to a Missouri Supreme Court decision supporting Missouri's Sexual Misconduct Law. Since then, the nonprofit has been a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ Missourians as it carries out its mission "to confront systemic inequities to liberate the full spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination and oppression."However, as much as Brunch of Champions provides vital funding that allows PROMO to continue its work, this Sunday's festivities are also a way to take time out to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies with good food, drink and merriment. To that end, guests will be treated to a mimosa toast upon arrival and will then continue to the main events space where they will enjoy food from Honey Bee's Biscuits + Good Eats, beer from 4 Hands Brewery and cocktails from 1220 Spirits. Fischer notes that, though the event has been more of a black tie affair in years past, this Sunday's Brunch of Champions is a less-formal, community-focused event."We won't have the typical assigned tables you'd see at a fundraiser," Fischer says. "There is more community seating so you can sit with those you know, but we also encourage people to sit with those they didn't come with to gain connection and learn from other people's lived experiences."In addition to food and drinks, attendees will be treated to an address by PROMO's executive director, Katy Erker-Lynch, and have a front-row seat as the organization honors Gary Mudd of Doorways, state representatives Ashley Bland Manlove and Rasheen Aldridge and two medical professionals, all of whom have dedicated themselves to championing equality in Missouri."Brunch of Champions is a way for us to uplift the incredible work that individuals and organizations do on a daily basis because there are so many wonderful organizations that fight for equality," Fischer says. "Sometimes, we all feel like we are alone, but really, there are so many fighting for equality."