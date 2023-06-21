Cafe Miami Brings Cuban Cafe Culture to St. Louis

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Cafe Miami offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items alongside sweets and beverages.

Tom Peterson loves St. Louis coffee shops. They're the sort of places you can grab a scone and a large, foamy cup of vanilla-scented brew and settle in with your laptop for hours to do some work. However, the style of coffee shop that has his heart is one he hasn't been able to find in St. Louis since returning to his hometown from Miami 12 years ago. When he lived in south Florida between undergraduate studies and law school, Peterson fell in love with the casual, grab-and-go Cuban-inflected spots where you could pop in for a cup of colada or cafe con leche, pick up a paper-wrapped breakfast sandwich and go about your day. There was no pomp and circumstance surrounding these places; they were simple and ubiquitous, but every single one served delicious food and outstanding Cuban coffee. He missed them desperately, and vowed to one day bring such a place here when he had the chance.

About two years ago, Peterson would finally get the opportunity to realize that vision. Though firmly committed to his law career, he found himself able to dedicate some energy to the project that would become Cafe Miami when his family agreed to come on board. Recently retired, his parents had the bandwidth to offer their assistance, and his brother, Robbie, was willing to leave behind a different hospitality gig to help with day-to-day operations. Together, the Petersons found the old Soulard Gyro building on South 12th Street and got to work on a buildout that would transform the former Greek spot into a little slice of the Sunshine State in the middle of St. Louis.





click to enlarge Mabel Suen Tom Peterson, Nancy Peterson and Robbie Peterson are behind Cafe Miami.

What's striking about Cafe Miami (2022 South 12th Street, 314-405-8178) is just how much Peterson and his family were able to nail the spirit of the low-key, casual coffee spots he fell in love with during his time in south Florida. Like the Miami shops he used to frequent, the place is small, with just a handful of colorful, vintage Cuban poster-adorned tables and a few bar stools along a window ledge. A large stuffed marlin hangs on one of the walls; the others are decorated with Cuban-inflected artwork, including a lovely print of a cigar box painted by a friend of the owners. For a sweet touch, the Petersons display completed coloring pages of various cartoon fish filled in by their younger patrons. A chalkboard menu to the left of the order counter advertises the restaurant's offerings, and a small display case shows off mom Nancy's pastry handiwork.

Peterson is adamant that Cafe Miami is not a Cuban restaurant, nor is it trying to be one. Instead, he wants it to be a celebration of south Florida's coffee culture and quick-service cuisine infused with a little bit of St. Louis. In this sense, you won't find the most literal Cuban sandwich on the planet, but you will find a damn fine version of the classic filled with succulent smoked pork; almost-sweet, thinly shaved ham; pungent Swiss and pickles; and a mustard-infused Cuban mayo. Peterson does not use actual Cuban bread, but his choice of Companion's Bada Bing was inspired; light and flaky on the outside, airy on the inside, it crisps up when heated to give it that delicate crunch characteristic of the sandwich's traditional bread.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen The Cuban sandwich includes ham, pork, Swiss cheese and Cuban mayo.

A simple breakfast bagel, the Mihami Sunrise, sparks joy for more than its reference to the nostalgia of late-night Denny's excursions. Here, a Companion everything bagel serves as a canvas for outstanding ham (procured from the iconic Kenrick's Meats & Catering) layered atop a generous slather of cream cheese. A honey drizzle brings out the ham's natural sweetness; simple as it may be, the combination of flavors is otherworldly. Similarly, the Medianoche uses the same outrageously good ham and Swiss cheese but pairs them with Cuban mayo on pressed brioche bread that makes for a tasty on-the-go breakfast or lunch.

Another delightful offering, the Breakfast Chopped Cheese, is like a breakfast version of a Philly cheesesteak. Instead of shaved beef, Cafe Miami's employs sage-kissed breakfast sausage, which is sauteed with peppers and onions. Two eggs and molten American cheese wrap the sausage-vegetable concoction in richness. Its lunchtime analog, the STL Roast Beef, subs in tender layers of well-seasoned roast beef, which is covered in gooey Provel, its richness countered by a little pop of horseradish that adds just enough zest without overpowering the beefy flavor.





click to enlarge Mabel Suen Cafe Miami is located in Soulard.

In addition to its regular menu, Cafe Miami offers a couple of specials that one can only hope will be in regular rotation. The Frita Cubano, while not the best thing to eat on the run, is a wonderful breakfast sandwich consisting of a sausage patty, fried egg and Swiss cheese. What makes it truly remarkable, though, is the addition of spicy ketchup-dressed shoestring potatoes that are generously layered atop the egg, meat and cheese. Something about being able to eat the saucy potatoes and sandwich in one bite elicits a slinger-like joy.

As fun as the Frita Cubano is, the ropa vieja is Cafe Miami's most memorable offering. Though traditionally made with beef, the restaurant's version features tender, slow-cooked pork smothered in peppers and onions, Provel cheese and spicy mayo. The meat's juice, combined with the softened onions, gooey cheese and mayo forms and outrageous sauce concoction that infuses every bite.



click to enlarge Mabel Suen The Breakfast Chopped Cheese includes sausage, egg, peppers and American cheese.

It's hard to imagine being dazzled by anything else after enjoying that ropa vieja, but Nancy, the Peterson family matriarch, is up to the task. A 40-year veteran of Schnucks deli, Nancy has been cooking for customers, friends and family her entire life, and she's channeled all that experience into Cafe Miami's outstanding desserts. Her key lime pie is one of the best versions I've ever enjoyed. Rich and mouth-puckering, it somehow manages to feel both indulgent and refreshing. Her pastelito is equally outstanding. A riff on the traditional Cuban pastry, Nancy's version features flaky puff pastry wrapped around a rich melange of guava paste and cream cheese that tastes like bright, tangy caramel. It begs to be paired with Cafe Miami's colada, a sugary, froth-capped Cuban coffee, or the con leche, which uses the colada as a base, then tops it with steamed milk.

Peterson fell in love with south Florida coffee shops thanks to their pastelitos and coladas, so he was determined to get them right at Cafe Miami. Enjoying them in this sweet little cafe, you not only know that he succeeded — you understand why they caught his heart.

Open Wed.-Fri. 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 8 .m.-2 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday).