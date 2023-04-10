Cahokia Sawmill BBQ Brings Its Hit Smoked Meats to Des Peres

click to enlarge Ryan Krull Sawmill BBQ Pub & Grill pulled pork.

Six years ago, Rosie Will's family got into the barbecue game, taking over Sawmill BBQ in Cahokia, Illinois. At the time, that operation was little more than a pavilion next to a trailer which served as the kitchen.

To call its smoked meats a hit would be an understatement. The Cahokia Sawmill BBQ certainly seemed to be further proof that when it comes to barbecue, the more rustic the space, the better the fare. But now the Wills are putting that very idea to the test with their sequel, Sawmill BBQ Pub & Grill (1090 Old Des Peres Road), which opened in a strip mall in Des Peres on March 1.

"Over there, you walk in and are like, 'This is a barbecue restaurant, no doubt about it,'" Will says with a laugh, referring to the Cahokia location. "So we're starting to give it a little rustic-ness over here [in Des Peres]." She points to an array of hand saws on one of the restaurant's walls, arranged in a windmill design by her brother, as an example of the aesthetic they're well on their way to.

click to enlarge Ryan Krull Rosie Will is the owner of Sawmill BBQ Pub & Grill.

Will says that the Des Peres location is perfect for her family, as they are native St. Louisans, and her parents live just 10 minutes away in Sunset Hills. At the new Sawmill, those parents, Steve and Vicki, run the show along with Rosie and Rosie's three siblings.

Inside, the Des Peres Sawmill does have a classic barbecue-joint vibe that feels authentic. The bar's back mirror and liquor shelf are from a former Lemp family property and a Falstaff Beer sign hanging from the ceiling is an antique from the pre-prohibition era. The large space also means there's ample room for live music, which is now going down every Wednesday night, though Will says they plan to expand that aspect of the business moving into summer.

The menu at both spots consists of barbecue mainstays such as pulled pork, burgers and brisket. But the Des Peres menu expands upon what's on offer in Cahokia and includes filet mignon, BBQ meatball penne pasta and a variety of fish entrees. The dessert section of the menu also has plenty to entice, including cinnamon sugar doughnut holes and gooey butter cake.

click to enlarge Ryan Krull Sawmill BBQ Pub & Grill is now open in Des Peres.

For anyone dropping by for the first time, Will recommends the brisket or the ribs as an introduction to Sawmill’s fare. When she gave us this advice, we’d already ordered the pulled pork and Pig Daddy sandwiches, both of which did not at all disappoint. The meats between the buttery buns were smoked to perfection. Make sure to ask for the full menagerie of sauces on the side so that each bite of whatever you order can be different than the last.

An experienced bartender, Will is excited that the new location offers a full bar menu, which will no doubt have more than a few patrons hanging out in the space late into the evening.

"We're getting into the exciting stuff," she says.