Casa Don Alfonso Announces New Executive Chef

Chef Eduardo Marquez has 15 years of experience at Ritz-Carlton Hotels around the world

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 12:08 pm

click to enlarge Eduardo Marquez
Courtesy of Casa Don Alfonso
The Ritz-Carlton’s Casa Don Alfonso has announced Eduardo Marquez as its new executive chef. Over his 15-year culinary career, Marquez has worked at Ritz-Carlton Hotels around the world.

The Ritz-Carlton's Casa Don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton; casadonalfonsostlouis.com) announced today that Eduardo Marquez is its new executive chef. 

Casa Don Alfonso, which opened in March of 2021, honors the culinary heritage of the Campania region and the recipes of restaurateur Mario Iccarino’s family, who also operates Don Alfonso in Sant’ Agata, Italy.

Marquez will carry on those traditions alongside General Manager Greg Gerber and Manger of Fine Dining Ardi Dulaku. 

“We’re thrilled to have Chef Marquez join the team, especially because of his extensive background at the Ritz-Carlton properties,” Gerber said in a statement. “We know that we can trust him to uphold our standards of excellence and hospitality to deliver the authentic Southern Italian cuisine that we pride ourselves on.”

Marquez has worked at national and international locations over his 15-year culinary career. He started off at the Ritz-Carlton in Chile in 2017 before getting promoted to restaurant chef at the Virgin Islands location. One year later, he transferred to the Ritz-Carlton in Rancho Mirage as the specialty chef then he went off to Lake Tahoe to continue that position there. As of late, he has worked as the executive sous chef at the South Beach location. 

Marquez attended College Arturo Alessandri Palma where he received a degree in gastronomy and Universidad Católica Silva Henriquez for a degree in business administration and global economy. He has also worked at a restaurant that received the National Award for Best Restaurant and Cuisine in Chile from Weekend Magazine Chile in 2009.

"I'm excited to contribute to St. Louis' vibrant hospitality landscape and encourage innovation while working alongside Casa Don Alfonso's talented team,” Marquez said in a statement. “I knew when I accepted this position that I would be joining the best in the hospitality industry, and I am eager to recreate the authentic recipes passed down through generations of the Iccarino family."

Casa Don Alfonso is open for breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

