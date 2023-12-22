Casa Don Alfonso to Offer a Decadent Christmas Brunch Buffet

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN It's Christmas done right.

This year, once the presents have been presented and the PJs have been cast aside, why not kick off Christmas right with a feast fit for the Nice List occupant that you are?



Casa Don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton; 314-719-1496) brings a bit of decadence to this year's proceedings with a Christmas Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Enjoy an over-the-top menu of specialty dishes and traditional trimmings, including eggs Benedict, waffles, pecan-smoked bacon, soups, salads, ravioli and more, plus two carving stations with roasted-herb prime ribeye and salt-crusted red snapper, a wide variety of desserts and a "dessert action station" serving sticky toffee pudding. Children can enjoy meatball sliders, chicken tenders, fries, M&M cookies and more.



Tickets start at $95 for adults and $45 for children. Visit casadonalfonsostlouis.com for reservations.



