Casa Don Alfonso to Offer a Decadent Christmas Brunch Buffet

Give yourself the gift of deliciousness this holiday season

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 8:10 am

click to enlarge It's Christmas done right. - MABEL SUEN
MABEL SUEN
It's Christmas done right.

This year, once the presents have been presented and the PJs have been cast aside, why not kick off Christmas right with a feast fit for the Nice List occupant that you are?

Casa Don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton; 314-719-1496) brings a bit of decadence to this year's proceedings with a Christmas Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy an over-the-top menu of specialty dishes and traditional trimmings, including eggs Benedict, waffles, pecan-smoked bacon, soups, salads, ravioli and more, plus two carving stations with roasted-herb prime ribeye and salt-crusted red snapper, a wide variety of desserts and a "dessert action station" serving sticky toffee pudding. Children can enjoy meatball sliders, chicken tenders, fries, M&M cookies and more.

Tickets start at $95 for adults and $45 for children. Visit casadonalfonsostlouis.com for reservations.

Tags:





