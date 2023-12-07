Celebrate Elf With Dinner and Movie Night at Moonrise Hotel

Yes, there's a course called Buddy's Candy Spaghetti

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 9:50 am

click to enlarge Believe it or not, this piece of Christmas movie magic is now 20 years old. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
Believe it or not, this piece of Christmas movie magic is now 20 years old.

As was famously said in Elf: "Tomorrow, 10 a.m., Santa's coming to town!” Well, make that 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 21 — and Santa is bringing Buddy. 

That's when the Moonrise Hotel and Eclipse Restaurant (6177 Delmar) invites Elf fans to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved Christmas film with dinner and a movie in the Gemini Room.

“Our team is excited to bring a new experience to the Delmar Loop by hosting an elevated Dinner and a Movie Night featuring Elf,” says Eclipse Executive Chef Heather Roberts. “This is an intimate and cozy holiday event, perfect for date night or an outing with friends.” 

Roberts, along with Food and Beverage Manager Miles Kirk and Bar Manager John Whelan, have created the ultimate, Buddy-approved menu. The movie will play during dinner with each of the three courses being timed to give guests the full Elf experience. Each will be paired with a holiday-themed cocktail.

Dinner will start off with Chef Heather’s Christmas Fling. This dish spotlights a blend of salad greens, carrots, cucumbers, apples, pears, seasonal berries and walnuts drizzled with a cranberry infused vinaigrette all wrapped together with zucchini. It will be paired with a cocktail, Santa's Coming!

Course two, Wrapped for Christmas,  is a beef tenderloin filet topped with sautéed mushrooms and Eclipse Restaurant’s house-made troublemaker reduction, served with garlic-herb mashed potatoes and honey glazed carrots. Alongside this dish will be another themed drink, Buddy’s Snowball Fight.

The night will end with the restaurant's rendition of Buddy’s Candy Spaghetti. The dish will be paired with “Buddy the Elf.” 

“When curating the menu, I studied the movie closely to ensure that the theme dovetails with the evening's menu,” Roberts says. “At the Eclipse Restaurant and Moonrise Hotel, everything we do from decor to food, and to the movie itself invites our guests to be fully immersed into the night making them feel as though they are an extension of the movie.”

Tickets are $35 to $60 and available at bit.ly/41bWEOH

Email the author at [email protected]

GOTham and Eggs Answers South Grand's Bat Signal for Outstanding Diner Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

GOTham and Eggs offers a selection of classic breakfast and lunch options developed from its owners’ long history of frequenting and loving diners.

Kabul Express' Dishes Delight and Surprise in the Patch

By Cheryl Baehr

Kabul Express relocated from south county to the Patch in search of a larger space with a dining area.

Dumplings and Tea Offers Delectable Dumplings and Bao in Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Dumplings and Tea offers bao zi, dumplings, ramen, poke bowls, bubble tea and more in Chesterfield.

