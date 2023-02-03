Celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at These St. Louis Spots

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Clementine's will go all out for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

Remember how good ice cream was as a kid? At some point, any one of us would have given most anything to scarf down a bowl of the frozen delight for all our meals. But that was never allowed.We're not going to tell you that it's OK to consume dessert three times a day, but come this Saturday, February 4, ice cream can take over one unconventional meal: breakfast. That's because it's National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.So grab yourself (and maybe your kids) and head to these St. Louis spots to have one of the most decadent morning meals ever.will have specialty breakfast flavors, Dancakes pancake artists, Pajama contests and giveaways from Tiffany & Co. The first 50 in line will get a custom coffee mug. There will be both dairy and vegan options on hand, and they'll include standout flavors such as the Forbidden Doughnut (featuring sweet cream coffee ice cream and Sweet Spot Doughnuts), Ricotta Lemon Curd Pancake and more. Doors open at 9 a.m. and stay open until supplies run out.has been running a social media flavor poll in anticipation of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and the winning flavors will be flash-churned at the Shaw shop. One is a maple-butter French toast, which will be served with a whole slice of the good stuff atop the ice cream. The shop will also offer a long john sandwich and Irish coffee ice cream. The fun begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out.will feature its special Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor, and the first 50 Splendid Rewards members will receive a limited-edition mug. But the best is that 10 PJ-clad visitors will win free ice cream for a year. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at noon.is going to be all about the jammies. Customers wearing them will get a specialty mug filled with their choice of coffee, hot chocolate or tea while supplies last. The shop will also have special flavors such as Loaded French Toast and Saturday Morning Cartoons, which is Blue Moon ice cream with chocolate-covered fruity cereal. It will also be serving doughnut sandwiches made with Pharaohs Donuts and waffle sundaes on house-made Belgian Waffles. Adults can sample alcoholic treats such as an orange juice sorbet Mimosa, Irish coffee, hot toddy or peppermint patty. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the event lasts until supplies run out.