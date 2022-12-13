Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival

On March 25, 2023, Chaifetz Arena won’t be full for basketball or a concert. It will be full for something even better: tacos and margaritas.
That’s right — on March 25, St. Louis will host the inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival, Chaifetz Arena announced on Monday.
The event, which begins at noon, will not only offer tacos and margaritas but a plethora of other activities. Visitors will be able to enjoy live DJs and professional wrestling. Local vendors will also be present selling items.
JUST ANNOUNCED🚨 St. Louis! Coming to Chaifetz Arena on Saturday March 25th, 2023 is the Taco & Margarita Festival.
And for those who really think they love tacos — the festival will host a taco-eating contest, along with a hot-chile-eating contest.
Early bird presale tickets go on sale December 15, and they open to the public on December 16. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $20 on the day. A VIP package costs $49.
For more information, visit here.
