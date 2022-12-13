Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival

The festival will bring margaritas, a taco-eating contest and live wrestling to St. Louis

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge A row of four tacos sit on a table.
Hailey Bollinger
There will be lots of tacos in St. Louis on March 25 at the Chaifetz Arena for the Taco & Margarita Festival.

On March 25, 2023, Chaifetz Arena won’t be full for basketball or a concert. It will be full for something even better: tacos and margaritas.

That’s right — on March 25, St. Louis will host the inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival, Chaifetz Arena announced on Monday.
The event, which begins at noon, will not only offer tacos and margaritas but a plethora of other activities. Visitors will be able to enjoy live DJs and professional wrestling. Local vendors will also be present selling items.

And for those who really think they love tacos — the festival will host a taco-eating contest, along with a hot-chile-eating contest.

Early bird presale tickets go on sale December 15, and they open to the public on December 16. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $20 on the day. A VIP package costs $49.

For more information, visit here.

