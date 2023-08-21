Cheeburger Cheeburger to Close in Des Peres

The owners wrote that they are retiring after operating the restaurant for 18 years.
"Our last day of operation is Sunday, August 27th. We will be conducting business as usual and hope you will visit with us before the end," they wrote. "We will explain more when we see each of you over the next few days. It is a bitter sweet time for us and our staff as we all have worked so hard over the years to build such a successful business, but the time has come for us to say goodbye."
Cheeburger Cheeburger once boasted 10 locations but appears to have shrunk in recent years, with the corporate website listing one eatery each in Pennsylvania and Virginia and two in Florida (along with one, oddly enough, in Saudi Arabia). One of the Florida locations is on Sanibel Island, which was hit hard by Hurricane Ian last October. It's not clear if the restaurant has since reopened.
We just hope the news out of Des Peres doesn't portend a larger downturn for businesses named after decades-old SNL jokes. If it does, our local Schwetty Balls shop and Flan Down by the River could be in trouble.
