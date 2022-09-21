Chef Tony Nguyen of Snō Charged with Felony Domestic Assault

JESSICA ROGEN
Chef Tony Nguyen of the restaurant Snō.
Chef Tony Nguyen, co-owner of the white-hot Tower Grove South restaurant Snō
, is currently being held without bond at the St. Louis City Justice Center on felony charges of domestic assault.
ST. LOUIS CITY JUSTICE CENTER
Tony Nguyen, shown in a Sept. 19 mugshot on file at the St. Louis City Justice Center.
Nguyen was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on September 19. Charges filed on September 20 consist of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault, both felonies, as well as fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Nguyen is scheduled to make his first court appearance today at noon. He does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records.
The incident comes on the heels of the wildly successful launch
of Nguyen's debut restaurant, Snō, which he opened with his wife, Jessica Nguyen, on August 19. The couple moved back to Nguyen's native St. Louis to open the restaurant earlier this year after successful careers in Los Angeles, where Nguyen worked alongside "Mother of Asian Fusion" Helene An.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as additional information comes to light.