Cherokee Street Bakery Whisk Reopens for Holiday Pop-Ups

The bakery announced yesterday on its Instagram that it would be reopening its brick-and-mortar location for a series of holiday pop-ups that will begin Saturday, November 25, and run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. No end date is noted. Whisk will start taking preorders Thanksgiving week.
"We’re opening for a very special Whiskmas holiday pop-up!" the bakery wrote in its post. "... We’ll be slinging everything holiday related — think cookie boxes, eggnog cupcakes, bûche de Noël, fudgy chocolate peppermint brownies, Christmas unicorn cookies — and so many other dreamy sweets. All within our magical shop, which will be decked out in her holiday finest."
Whisk abruptly closed its retail operations and let go most of its staff on January 5. Owner Kaylen Wissinger told the RFT that she was focusing on transitioning the business to a wholesale operation and to focus on her City Foundry ice-pop store, Poptimism. Wissinger said that Whisk did not have the funds to keep the bakeshop open to foot traffic.
“I went to run payroll and was like, ‘I don’t have the money.’ It’s pretty shitty and as simple as that,” she told the RFT.
At the time, Wissinger said that she hoped to eventually reopen for walk-in sales. The bakery's current outgoing voicemail message calls the closure temporary and says to follow the bakery's social media accounts for news of reopening and for pop-ups.
