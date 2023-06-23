Chimera Teas to Open in Tower Grove East This Summer

It is taking over the former home of Kitchen House Coffee

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 6:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
Kitchen House Coffee opened in Tower Grove East in 2014.
MABEL SUEN
Kitchen House Coffee opened in Tower Grove East in 2014.
A tea vendor that's built a following at the Tower Grove Farmers Market will take over a recently vacated storefront just down the street in Tower Grove East.

Chimera Teas announced on Instagram earlier this month that it would be opening at 3149 Shenandoah Avenue later this summer. That's the charming storefront that previously housed Kitchen House Coffee, which closed in March after nearly nine years in business.

"This is huge news and a huge step for our little team," the tea company wrote on Instagram. "The neighborhood has already been super supportive and I can't wait to become a part of the community here!💕 We've got a ton of work to do between now and then, but I'll keep you all posted with pics and updates on the space 😉."

Chimera sells boba, lattes and both hot and iced teas. It has also recently offered Thai tea, which generally involves black tea, milk, sugar and spices. For a sneak peek at its beverages before an anticipated late summer opening, catch it at the farmers market on Saturday mornings.
Related
Kitchen House Coffee opened in Tower Grove East in 2014.

Kitchen House Coffee Closes in Tower Grove East: "Don’t worry about those chickens," wrote owners Paul Whitsitt and David Rodgers

Related
A selection of sides from Grand Sammies.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: April 2023: South Grand buzzed, and Three Kings was devastated by a three-alarm fire


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Restaurant Openings & Closings articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

David Freese Smashed a 23-Patty 'Freeseburger' in 15 Minutes

By Monica Obradovic

David Freese

The Sweet Divine in Soulard Is Closing

By Jaime Lees

The Sweet Divine in Soulard Is Closing

Top 5 Chicken Shawarma in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Medina Mediterranean Grill's "Original Palestine," or chicken shawarma with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tahini and added chile sauce.

Cafe Miami Brings Cuban Cafe Culture to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Miami offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items alongside sweets and beverages.

Also in Food & Drink

Soulard’s Hi-Hat Bar Offers Sicilian Pizza, Jazz and Cocktails

By Jessica Rogen

The Hi-Hat, now open in Soulard, offers a drinks program, Siclian-style pizza and regular music bookings.

Good News Preaches the Gospel of Good Brews

By Tony Rehagen

The Local 636 Hazy IPA by Good News.

David Freese Smashed a 23-Patty 'Freeseburger' in 15 Minutes

By Monica Obradovic

David Freese

Top 5 Chicken Shawarma in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Medina Mediterranean Grill's "Original Palestine," or chicken shawarma with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tahini and added chile sauce.
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us