Chimera Teas to Open in Tower Grove East This Summer

Chimera Teas announced on Instagram earlier this month that it would be opening at 3149 Shenandoah Avenue later this summer. That's the charming storefront that previously housed Kitchen House Coffee, which closed in March after nearly nine years in business.
"This is huge news and a huge step for our little team," the tea company wrote on Instagram. "The neighborhood has already been super supportive and I can't wait to become a part of the community here!💕 We've got a ton of work to do between now and then, but I'll keep you all posted with pics and updates on the space 😉."
Chimera sells boba, lattes and both hot and iced teas. It has also recently offered Thai tea, which generally involves black tea, milk, sugar and spices. For a sneak peek at its beverages before an anticipated late summer opening, catch it at the farmers market on Saturday mornings.
