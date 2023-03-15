City Winery Brings Instagram-Worthy Atmosphere to City Foundry

Every time one visits City Foundry STL these days, there's something new to check out: The Alamo Drafthouse, Big Shark Bicycle Company and Sandbox VR are a few of the new additions.
As of Saturday, the Foundry is set to get one more new thing to see: City Winery, a winery, restaurant and concert venue combo, will hold its official opening.
The 225-seat venue is located adjacent the Food Hall (and can also be entered through the hall) at 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158. For visitors entering the Foundry from the front entrance, its bold yellow brick painted with the City Winery St. Louis logo is impossible to miss.
Those entering through the main door are greeted by an open, modern, renovated industrial space with a large square bar and the dining area. The space's high ceilings allow for a loft over the bar that seems ideal for more private events. Perhaps the most standout piece of decor is a large wall of backlit golden, empty wine bottles.
City Winery is not a winery in name alone. The winery chain, which has 14 other locations, produces its own house wines from grapes sourced at 30 vineyards in the U.S., Argentina and Chile. Those 20 vintages include riesling, cabernet franc, and a fortified port-style dessert wine as well as other varietals, and the winery serves them all from an eco-friendly steel keg system.
City Winery offers glasses, bottles and flights of wine featuring four 2-ounce pours for $20. Glasses range from $10 for a sauvignon blanc to $15 for pink bubbles cava. Bottles range from $40 to $70. The venue also serves "old world classic bottles," a.k.a. wine from other wineries.
The venue bills itself as a having upscale dining, and its menu aligns with that promise. There are soups and salads, several charcuterie and cheese boards; shared plates, which include a decadent and worth it mushroom and goat cheese arancini; entrees such as burgers, steak, pan-seared grouper and ratatouille; pizzas; sides and desserts. Prices range from $8 for french fries to $43 for a grilled flat-iron steak.
A large part of City Winery's draw is not the food and drink alone: It's about the shows. The restaurant has an adjoining concert space that can be fully separated from the bar and dining area by a sliding, sound-proof door. The venue has already announced an initial lineup of shows, which can be viewed in a previous RFT article. Tickets can be purchased at citywinery.com/stlouis.
READ MORE:
City Winery founder and CEO Michael Dorf has a serious local connection: He attended Washington University as an undergraduate.
“Opening City Winery in St. Louis is something that I have wanted to do since I started the brand in 2008,” Dorf said in a statement. “Having spent several years living in the city while I was in college, it feels right to once again join this incredible community within the historic building of City Foundry STL.”
Email the author at [email protected]
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter