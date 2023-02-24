City Winery To Open Location in St. Louis This Spring

If you love visiting Missouri wineries — all the swirling of glasses, tiny samples, refreshing the palate with crackers — but don't like the long drive into the boonies, then get excited. This one is for you.
Today, a new winery announced it will be opening up a location right here in St. Louis city proper. City Winery is for "urban wine enthusiast." That's right: you.
The 225-seat venue will open up Saturday, March 18, in City Foundry STL. In addition to serving wine and food, City Winery will host a variety of musical entertainment throughout the week and be available for private events.
In addition to the winery's own vintages, it will serve craft beer and cocktails. The venue will also feature beverages served out of "eco-friendly" stainless-steel kegs.
It all comes from the mind of Michael Dorf, who founded City Winery way back in the aughts. There are other locations in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Hudson Valley, New York; Nashville; New York City; and Philadelphia.
“Opening City Winery in St. Louis is something that I have wanted to do since I started the brand in 2008,” said Michael Dorf, City Winery founder and CEO, in a statement. “Having spent several years living in the city while I was in college, it feels right to once again join this incredible community within the historic building of City Foundry STL.”
A quick perusal of Dorf's LinkedIn profile reveals he attended Washington University for his undergraduate degree. That might not be a local high school, but we'll take what we can get.
City Winery has already announced its starting concert lineup. Tickets can be purchased at citywinery.com/stlouis.
Here's what's on tap so far:
- GILBERT O'SULLIVAN: THE DRIVEN TOUR USA 2023 WITH BILL SHANLEY Saturday, March 18, 2023 8:00 PM
- THE VERVE PIPE Thursday, March 23, 2023 8:00 PM
- JD SIMO & MATTIE SCHELL ALBUM RELEASE PARTY Friday, March 24, 2023 8:00 PM
- TWO DYKES AND A MIC Saturday, March 25, 2023 8:00 PM
- MAGNETIC FIELDS Monday, March 27 & 28, 2023 8:00 PM
- KRIS ALLEN & TRENT HARMON Friday, March 31, 2023 8:00 PM
- BOY BAND REVIEW Saturday, April 1, 2023 8:00 PM
- BRENDAN BAYLISS OF UMPHREY'S MCGEE: WINE NOT Tuesday, April 4, 2023 7:30 PM
- GLENN JONES Wednesday, April 5, 2023 7:30 PM
- END OF THE LINE - AN ALLMAN BROTHERS TRIBUTE Friday, April 7, 2023 8:00 PM
- STEVE EWING BAND Saturday, April 8, 2023 8:00 PM
- AVERY*SUNSHINE Saturday& Sunday, April 9 & 10, 2023 7:00 PM
- MICHAEL GLABICKI OF RUSTED ROOT WITH DIRK MILLER Thursday, April 13, 2023 8:00 PM
- NATURALLY 7 Friday, April 14, 2023 8:00 PM
- LEAH MARLENE Friday, April 21, 2023 8:00 PM
- LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III Saturday, April 22, 2023 8:00 PM
- BODEANS Saturday, April 29, 2023 8:00 PM
- SAWYER FREDERICKS & CHASTITY BROWN Tuesday, May 2, 2023 7:30 PM
- DAVE HOLLISTER Saturday, May 6, 2023 6:00 & 9:00 PM
- DANIELLE NICOLE Friday, May 19, 2023 8:00 PM
- KURT ELLING: SUPERBLUE FEATURING CHARLIE HUNTER Tuesday & Wednesday, May 23 & 24, 2023 7:00 PM
- PETER COLLINS Thursday, May 25, 2023 8:00 PM
- MIDNIGHT SUN - PRINCE VS MICHAEL JACKSON Sunday, May 28, 2023 7:00 PM
- JOJO HERMANN (OF WIDESPREAD PANIC) Tuesday, May 30, 2023 7:30 PM
- JOSH RITTER Tuesday & Wednesday, June 6 & 7, 2023 7:30 PM
- RHETT MILLER OF THE OLD 97S Sunday, June 25, 2023 7:00 PM
- TAB BENOIT W/ ANTHONY ROSANO & THE CONQUEROOS Sunday, July 2, 2023 8:00 PM
- JUST FINE: MARY J. BLIGE TRIBUTE Thursday, July 13, 2023 8:00 PM
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter