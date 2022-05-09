Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Class Is Now In Session: 9 Mile Garden to Host 'Beer College'

St. Louis brewers will lead the classes

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 3:01 pm

School is almost out for summer, but that’s not about to stop 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 314-390-2806) from calling class into session. The food truck garden is introducing Beer College, an event that shows the intricacies behind turning the tap on and letting the beer flow. Local craft brewers come out and encourage students to hit the books, or at least try samples of their beers to get a taste of just what goes into making one of St. Louis’ favorite beverages.
The event happens in the Canteen at 9 Mile Garden on May 17 at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Cherokee Street brewery Bluewood Brewing will lead the week's class. If you miss this one, the event runs all summer long every other Tuesday; May 31's class will be led by 2nd Shift Brewing. The previous class, hosted on May 3, was led by Earthbound Beer's Stuart Keating.

“It is a great opportunity to provide this free event to our patrons as we work to educate more of our guests about the evolving beer scene and the selections at 9 Mile Garden,” Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden, says in a statement. “Having an event like Beer College hosted by brewers and beer enthusiasts is the best way to introduce new concepts and flavors to beer drinkers. This unique opportunity allows for people to learn and develop a body of knowledge or tasting skill related to beer without the need to become a cicerone.”

Prizes and giveaways are also on tap at the event, with food for sale on site. It’s also free to attend. Classes run every other Tuesday through November.

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times.
