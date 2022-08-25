Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Clementine's Serves Up Serena Williams Flavor This Weekend Only

The new Queen Serena flavor is green tea matcha with house-made lava cake coated in chocolate ganache

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge Clementine's limited-time Queen Serena ice cream
Courtesy Clementine's
The Serena William's inspired flavor is green tea matcha with house-made lava cake coated in chocolate ganache.

Is there anyone (except the haters) who doesn't stan Serena Williams? Apparently, if such a dubious soul does exist, they aren't to be found within the walls of Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery (multiple locations including 4715 Macklind Avenue, 314-896-4500).

The beloved ice cream parlor known for it's innovative flavors announced its love for the tennis superstar in the wake of her retirement announcement by debuting a new Serena Williams-themed ice cream. The new Queen Serena flavor is green tea matcha with house-made lava cake coated in chocolate ganache.

The creamery says the flavor is inspired by Williams' favorite desert. While we can't verify the authenticity of said favorite, she is known for drinking matcha green tea, crediting it as a workout diet secret. Plus, the subtle green hue harmonizes nicely with the electric shade of a tennis ball.

Queen Serena scoops or pints will be available at Clementine's this weekend only as Williams competes in the U.S. Open one final time. So swing your butt off the couch and get to a creamery!

