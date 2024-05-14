Clementine's Will Reopen in Lafayette Square on Wednesday

After a pipe burst at Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Ice Cream in Lafayette Square six months ago, the storefront at 1637 South 18th Street is finally set to reopen on Wednesday, May 15.

“This is my flagship shop, and we have been working around the clock to reopen as quickly as possible,” owner Tamara Keefe said in a release. “We hope everyone loves the updates just as much as we do. Come party with us!”

Formerly known as Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery, the ice cream shop is hosting a celebratory reopening event beginning at 3 p.m. May 15. Expect hourly giveaways, chalk art fun for the kids, a coffee booth, a Wormboards skateboard booth, a vinyl record spin and other fun.

In addition, hang onto your receipt from the grand reopening event on May 15 for a free cone with purchase at any of the Clementine's locations from May 17 to 19.



This story was originally published by Sauce magazine.



