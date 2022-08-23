Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Clueless Website Disses St. Louis Barbecue Scene

Real estate website Clever places St. Louis in the bottom half of its rankings of the nation's best barbecue cities

By on Tue, Aug 23, 2022 at 9:44 am


Three words: Stellar Hog brisket.
Mabel Suen
Three words: Stellar Hog brisket.

Another day, another click bait-y article on a virtually unknown website downplaying the St. Louis food scene. This time, the offender is Clever, a real estate site that matches buyers and sellers with agents (in other words, not a food website); the subject is barbecue, a sacrosanct St. Louis culinary institution that anyone born within one hundred miles of the arch is bound by duty to defend.

In a recent analysis conducted by Clever to determine the "Best BBQ Cities in America," St. Louis comes in at number 26 out of 50 — a ranking that puts our fair city in the bottom half of the list, coming in under such places as Las Vegas, Nevada, Jacksonville, Florida, and Sacramento, California.

Sacramento style style ribs? Never heard of 'em.

In laying out its methodology, Clever reveals that it relied heavily on factors that may speak to the sheer number of barbecue establishments in a city but do not get to the heart of what makes a barbecue city so great. Using such indicators as the number of barbecue restaurants per capita, the average distance between barbecue restaurants  and the number of Kansas City Barbecue Society Master Series competitions hosted within the last ten years  — a fraught indicator, as the competition circuit has been criticized for disproportionally excluding Black pitmasters due to barriers to entry like cost and time required to participate — Clever arrived at a roundup of 50 places that, while not all bad, raises some serious questions about how one can quantify something that, at its heart, is a qualitative, cultural phenomenon.

The short answer is you can't. St. Louis may not tick all of the quantitative boxes that Clever uses to determine barbecue "greatness," but what it does have is the joy of backyard porksteaks slathered in Maull's and enriched with half the can of Busch that your jorts-wearing uncle pours on while manning the Weber kettle. It has St. Louis style spareribs cooked in big black smokers on Saturday afternoons in the grocery store parking lot. It has snoots and rib tips piled atop a slice or white bread lining a styrofoam container, Stellar Hog's weekends-only beef ribs that will take your breath (and maybe a few years of life) away, BEAST Craft BBQ's outrageously delicious pork steak and Mike Emerson, a barbecue ambassador whose tireless efforts have helped put our city's entire food scene on the map. If measuring greatness by these in-your-soul metrics means we rank lower than San Jose, California on some silly list, so be it.

This is not the first time a real estate company failed to get the grandeur of our city's culinary delights. Last November, Rent.com all but ignored St. Louis' robust doughnut culture when it release its list of the "Best Cities for Donut Lovers;" we didn't crack the Top 50.

Stick to interest rates and commissions, realtors. Let us handle the smokers.


We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Food & Drink Slideshows

Tacos include Livin' On the Veg, There Goes My Gyro and Fish You Were Here.

Rock Star Tacos Serves Up Smiles [PHOTOS]
Anthonino's Taverna ( 2225 Macklind Avenue) "Meatball (2) with fresh made pasta. The sauce was exquisite." - Mari S.

Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
The Wine Cafe (703 S Main Street, St Charles; 636-410-8002)

50 St. Louis Area Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Sandwiches From Havana's Cuisine are a Revelation [PHOTOS]

Naughty Bits STL Wants St. Louis To Eat a D*ck [NSFW]

By Cheryl Baehr

By Cheryl Baehr

Naughty Bits STL features freshly made penis and vagina shaped waffles.

St. Louis Standards: Ted Drewes Has Been a Legend for 93 Years

By Olivia Poolos

By Olivia Poolos

Ted Drewes's sign

Maaji's Street Kitchen Offers Indian Food With a Healthful Twist

By Jessica Rogen

By Jessica Rogen

A selection of dishes from Maaji's Street Kitchen

At Snō, Chef Tony Nguyen's New Restaurant, Everyone Is Family

By Jessica Rogen

By Jessica Rogen

A selection of dishes from snō including (clockwise from bottom left) dumplings, tuna cigars, oysters and cacio e pepe.

Maaji's Street Kitchen Offers Indian Food With a Healthful Twist

By Jessica Rogen

By Jessica Rogen

A selection of dishes from Maaji's Street Kitchen

St. Louis' Rock Star Tacos Serves Spec-taco-lar Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

By Cheryl Baehr

Rock Star Tacos's Poutina Turner, selection of tacos and the Hot for Pizza.

St. Louis Cuban Spot Havana's Cuisine Serves Magic Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

By Cheryl Baehr

Havana’s Cuisine’s Tampa Cuban sandwich includes roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

The Crooked Boot Brings Top-Notch Creole and Haitian Food to St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

By Cheryl Baehr

The Crooked Boot’s offerings include (clockwise from bottom left) the Monroe Clucker, Savage Crabmich, Ayiti Bòl and Voodoo Burger.

