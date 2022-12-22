Condado Tacos to Open in Ballpark Village Next Summer

This is the first Missouri location of the popular Ohio-based tacos and margaritas chain

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 1:32 pm


click to enlarge The colorful, open dining room at Condado Tacos.
Courtesy of Condado Tacos
Condado Tacos will bring its popular brand of tacos, margaritas and tequila to Ballpark Village next summer.

The Ballpark Village food game is again adding an exciting player to its roster, this time courtesy of a popular national chain. Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based tacos, margaritas and tequila chain, has announced that it will open its first Missouri location inside the Busch Stadium-adjacent complex next summer.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our newest Condado Tacos restaurant in Ballpark Village and to bring our fresh and delicious tacos, margaritas and tequilas to St. Louis," said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer, in a release announcing the opening. “This new restaurant represents the furthest-west we have taken our brand, and we will continue to grow. We look forward to serving residents and guests at Ballpark Village, and we look forward to adding to our incredibly loyal following."

Condado Tacos first opened in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014, specializing in build-your-own tacos that use fresh, high-quality ingredients, as well as creative cocktails and a robust tequila selection. The Ballpark Village restaurant will be Condado's 39th location and builds upon the brand's reputation for creative flavors and a lively, colorful atmosphere.

The forthcoming St. Louis location, which is currently under construction, will come in at 5,225 square feet and consist of a main dining room, bar and outdoor patio. Though the restaurant is known for its vivid and lively aesthetic, Condado's designers are working will local artists  who will add a uniquely St. Louis flair to the space.

The setting will set the tone for Condado's creative flavors. Build-you-own taco options can be made from a wide variety of ingredients, not all of which are traditionally thought of as Tex-Mex. Look for such fillings as Sriracha butter chicken, Thai chili tofu and Korean BBQ jackfruit alongside more traditional Tex-Mex ingredients like tequila lime steak and slow-roasted pulled pork. Guests are encouraged to mix and match creatively, and that expands beyond the protein choices. Condado offers four different types of shells, including a Kewl Ranch version, as well as double-decker options like the Peezler, which is comprised of both soft flour and hard corn shells held together with bacon refried beans, sour cream and guacamole. Nachos and taco bowls are also available.
click to enlarge A selection of dishes diners can expect at the forthcoming Condado Tacos.
Courtesy of Condado Tacos
A selection of dishes diners can expect at the forthcoming Condado Tacos.

Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer for Ballpark Village, expressed his excitement at Condado joining the facility's family of restaurants, bars and shops.

“We strive to bring new and creative concepts to our downtown neighborhood and the vibrancy and energy of Condado Tacos certainly fits the bill,” LaMartina said in the release. “Our goal has always been to create a destination that offers a great variety of distinctive dining choices for our residents, tenants and guests on game days and beyond. With the addition of Condado, we’re continuing to deliver on this promise.”

LaMartina has reason for his enthusiasm. With the addition of Condado and the forthcoming Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria and Koibito Poke, the venue will be at 95 percent occupancy. The complex also boasts 90 percent occupancy of its office space and single-digit vacancy at the One Cardinal Way residential tower. For LaMartina, this means not only a premier game day experience for Cardinal fans, but also a consistent energy in the entire downtown area all year long.

“When local and national restaurant operators look for new venues, it’s exciting that they’ve decided to call Ballpark Village and downtown St. Louis their new home,” LaMartina said. “And this interest expands well past our retail partners. Demand for our premiere commercial and residential options continues to remain strong, and this benefits downtown St. Louis 365 days a year.”


