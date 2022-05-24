Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway to Close Indefinitely

Yet another beloved St. Louis institution is closing indefinitely.
Your favorite Slinger supplier, the Courtesy Diner (CourtesyDiner.com)
at 3153 South Kingshighway, will close at the end of service on Wednesday, May 25.
The other two Courtesy Diner locations (1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road)
will remain open.
Ian Froeb of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports
that “staffing issues are the reason for the closure” and that the building on South Kingshighway is not yet for sale.
Famously a 24-hour establishment, the Courtesy Diner was open for three shifts before the pandemic, but struggled to keep one shift adequately staffed in recent months.
There have been multiple “help wanted” posts made on the Courtesy’s Facebook page
since last year, but it would appear that not enough help for the South Kingshighway location has been found.
If you want to get one last Slinger or Devil's Delight from this classic location, you might still have time — it's open until from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.