Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway to Close Indefinitely

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 10:29 pm

click to enlarge Farewell, friend. - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
screengrab via Google Maps
Farewell, friend.

Yet another beloved St. Louis institution is closing indefinitely.

Your favorite Slinger supplier, the Courtesy Diner (CourtesyDiner.com) at 3153 South Kingshighway, will close at the end of service on Wednesday, May 25.

The other two Courtesy Diner locations (1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road) will remain open.

Ian Froeb of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that “staffing issues are the reason for the closure” and that the building on South Kingshighway is not yet for sale.

Famously a 24-hour establishment, the Courtesy Diner was open for three shifts before the pandemic, but struggled to keep one shift adequately staffed in recent months.

There have been multiple “help wanted” posts made on the Courtesy’s Facebook page since last year, but it would appear that not enough help for the South Kingshighway location has been found.

If you want to get one last Slinger or Devil's Delight from this classic location, you might still have time — it's open until from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Slideshow

20 Things to Eat in St. Louis Before You Die

Slinger A hamburger smothered with eggs, hash browns, chili and cheese may sound like a bad decision, but head to any greasy spoon at 3 a.m., and you won't be the only bleary-eyed patron trying to soak up the booze with a slinger. Photo credit: courtesy of Eat Rite
20 slides
Gooey Butter Cake Legend has it that gooey butter cake came about because a baker made the mistake of accidentally doubling the butter in a yellow cake recipe. It may have been unintentional, but the gooey result has become the defining dessert of St. Louis. Photo credit: courtesy of Park Avenue Coffee Toasted Ravioli It's hard to understand why such a perfect finger food has failed to make a splash outside the Gateway City, but for now, these golden-fried, meat-filled pillows we call "toasted ravioli" remain a St. Louis-centric dish. Photo credit: Sarah Fenske St. Louis-Style Pizza Unless you're a native St. Louisan, you're likely to greet the city's beloved thin pizza with a raised eyebrow. Suspend your closed-minded certainty about what pizza should be and surrender to this molten, thin-crust Provel-covered beauty. Photo credit: Jaime Lees Concrete No, this delicacy has nothing to do with pavement. The frozen custard dessert from Ted Drewes (two locations including 6726 Chippewa Street; 314-481-2652) gets its name from a texture that is so thick, you can turn it upside-down after it's served, and not a drop will drip out &#151; that is, if it's done right. Photo credit: Ian Froeb Gerber Sandwich What's better than cheesy garlic bread? Cheesy garlic bread topped with ham, of course. This open-faced sandwich is a molten mess of buttery garlic bread, Provel cheese, ham and a paprika garnish. Photo credit: Mabel Suen Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets These chips punish the soft palates of devotees with searing spice even while rewarding them with tangy, barbecue-flavored bliss. These smoking-hot St. Louis-made snacks are also salvation for bland sandwiches. Photo credit: Mabel Suen
Click to View 20 slides

