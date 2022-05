Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway to Close Indefinitely

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Google News.

Yet another beloved St. Louis institution is closing indefinitely.Your favorite Slinger supplier, the Courtesy Dinerat 3153 South Kingshighway, will close at the end of service on Wednesday, May 25.The other two Courtesy Diner locationswill remain open.Ian Froeb of the reports that “staffing issues are the reason for the closure” and that the building on South Kingshighway is not yet for sale.Famously a 24-hour establishment, the Courtesy Diner was open for three shifts before the pandemic, but struggled to keep one shift adequately staffed in recent months.There have been multiple “help wanted” posts made on the Courtesy’s Facebook page since last year, but it would appear that not enough help for the South Kingshighway location has been found.If you want to get one last Slinger or Devil's Delight from this classic location, you might still have time — it's open until from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.