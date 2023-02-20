Culinary Wunderkid Bringing Cafe and Dinner Club to Downtown St. Louis

click to enlarge
Juwan Rice in front of the space that will soon be Rated Test Kitchen.
St. Louis culinary wunderkid Juwan Rice started his own catering company when he was in high school. In 2021, he founded J Rice Spice
, a spice and sauce company. More recently, he's hosted a series of pop-up dining experiences.
This morning, Rice, 21, announced his most ambitious endeavor yet: opening Rated Test Kitchen, a combination cafe and dinner club in downtown St. Louis.
During the day, Monday through Friday, Rated Test Kitchen will operate as a cafe. Thursday through Sunday nights, the space will transform into a dinner club where patrons will be encouraged to channel their inner-food critic.
Dinners will be intimate affairs, Rice says, with roughly 20 to 35 people being served over two seatings. Each dinner will be seven courses, with each course followed by rating cards, which will allow diners to rate the previous dish.
Menus will change month-to-month, and Rice will be partnering with area farmers to bring in local produce and meat. But the food on offer any given night will take its inspiration from all over the world.
"We're going to focus on a bunch of different cuisines," Rice says. "You might have a course that's inspired by Italian food the first course, and then the second course will be something inspired by Japanese cuisine. We want to keep it really diverse, which keeps us on our toes."
Rice says he imagines the space as "huge culinary playground."
Rice's new endeavor will occupy the space where Dave Bailey once ran Shift, Test Kitchen & Take Out at 313 North 11th Street.
Rice says that he saw the space was available and, "Literally as soon as I walked into the space, I knew exactly the concept I wanted to do."
Right now, the plan is for Rated Test Kitchen to be open by the end of April. In the coming the weeks, Rice says he'll be posting plenty of behind the scenes photos and updates
to his social media.
