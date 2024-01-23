Cursed Bikes & Coffee to Close in U City as Owner Focuses on A&M Cyclery

Jeff Gerhardt wants to devote more time to the historic Tower Grove South bike shop he bought in 2021

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 2:09 pm

Cursed Bikes & Coffee is closing in University City in early February.
SARAH FENSKE
Beloved University City coffeehouse and bike shop Cursed Bikes & Coffee (7401 Pershing Avenue, University City) is soon to be no more. The business announced yesterday on Facebook and Square that Sunday, February 4, would be its last day in business.

“For the past six and a half years it has been our pleasure to provide some of the best coffee in St. Louis as well as bike sales, rentals, and repairs,” it wrote, adding, “It has been our great honor to serve this lovely community at our little corner shop.”

Jeff Gerhardt, who owns the shop with his wife Erin, tells the RFT that the closure comes because he’s been stretched too thin between running the University City business and A&M Cyclery, in Tower Grove South, which he purchased in 2021.

“I got both A&M and Cursed, and I got a family, and I’m trying to, just honestly, do too much. What suffered was Cursed,” he says, adding that A&M “has so much potential and so much history. It just took so much of my focus to try to ensure its success.”

Compounding the natural difficulty of running two businesses, the Gerhardts recently moved to Kirkwood after originally living next door, and the commute only made things more strained. 

The decision to close Cursed came to Gerhardt slowly, he says, and was difficult.

“This is the first real business I've ever done,” he says. (Gerhardt opened Cursed after years at Big Shark Bicycles.) “It was a really, really hard decision. My wife's been amazing, and she's backed me up on everything I just wanted to do. But this was just one of those decisions that, even though it's tough, it needed to be done.”

Gerhardt will be keeping A&M Cyclery open, and he still plans to open a cafe side of that business down the road, noting that the location by the park seems ideal for a coffee shop.

The news could also have implications for Taco Buddha, which is subletting part of the building from Cursed. 

“They’re making their own decisions whether or not they want to, or can’t, take it over,” he says. “That’s still up in the air.”

Jeff Gerhardt.

Cursed Bikes & Coffee Opens This Week in University City, Combining Just That


The chicken tandoori tacos offered by Taco Buddha's catering operation.

Taco Buddha to Open in U. City, Bringing Tacos with a New Mexican Twist

Email the author at [email protected]

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
