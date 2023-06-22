David Freese Smashed a 23-Patty 'Freeseburger' in 15 Minutes

David Freese may have turned down St. Louis' Cardinals Hall of Fame, but he won't turn down our burgers.The former Cardinals slugger smashed a 23-patty burger at Mac's Local Eats yesterday. He didn't beat the restaurant's record (26 patties), but the patty count on Freese's burger matches Freese's jersey number, so we'll still call it a win.The giant beef-and-cheese tower is now named the "Freeseburger."Somehow, Freese managed to stuff it all down his gullet in 15 minutes.That's almost as impressive as blasting the home run that won game six for the Cardinals in 2011 — ultimately setting the stage for a World Series victory. Another win for the hometown hero.