David Freese Smashed a 23-Patty 'Freeseburger' in 15 Minutes

A true hometown hero

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 11:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
David Freese may have turned down St. Louis' Cardinals Hall of Fame, but he won't turn down our burgers.

The former Cardinals slugger smashed a 23-patty burger at Mac's Local Eats yesterday. He didn't beat the restaurant's record (26 patties), but the patty count on Freese's burger matches Freese's jersey number, so we'll still call it a win.

The giant beef-and-cheese tower is now named the "Freeseburger."

Somehow, Freese managed to stuff it all down his gullet in 15 minutes.

That's almost as impressive as blasting the home run that won game six for the Cardinals in 2011 — ultimately setting the stage for a World Series victory. Another win for the hometown hero.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Sweet Divine in Soulard Is Closing

By Jaime Lees

The Sweet Divine in Soulard Is Closing

Cafe Miami Brings Cuban Cafe Culture to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Miami offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items alongside sweets and beverages.

Top 5 Chicken Shawarma in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Medina Mediterranean Grill's "Original Palestine," or chicken shawarma with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tahini and added chile sauce.

Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Is For Sale

By Rosalind Early

The Courtesy Diner location on Kingshighway closed indefinitely last year.

Also in Food & Drink

Cafe Miami Brings Cuban Cafe Culture to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Miami offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items alongside sweets and beverages.

Sugarwitch's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Pure Joy

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch features ice cream sandwiches and novelties such as waffle tacos.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Diners wait in front of Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

Lousies on the Loop Closes Permanently

By Jessica Rogen

Loose-meat sandwich
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us