Diego's Cantina Drags Smash-and-Grab Thieves on Instagram

The University City Mexican restaurant mocked the robbers in a video set to the music of Notorious B.I.G.

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 9:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
A University City Mexican restaurant is making the best of a bad situation.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, two individuals in dark clothes smashed the front door of Diego's Cantina (630 North and South Road, University City) and stormed in to rob the place. They failed to get away with much cash, but Diego's took the unfortunate situation and turned it into a pretty fun video set to the music of Notorious B.I.G.

The restaurant posted the security footage of the two intruders to Instagram, adding captions that mock the would-be thieves as they fail to find any money, which if their beeline to the register is any indication, is what they came for.

"Nope — We don't keep $ in our drawer," the video's text reads as one of the thieves paws around in the till but comes up empty handed.

"Dude, there's nothing," the text reads as the thief continues to search in vain for cash.

Near the end of the short video, Diego's highlights the two dollar bills lying on the ground that the intruders overlooked in their haste to flee the scene.

The video ends by cracking a joke about its own front door with now a piece of plywood.

"Now open with a new rustic look," the video says.

Commenters on the post have praised Diego's positive attitude in response to the burglary.

Hopefully,  no other St. Louis area restaurant has reason to make a another video like this one.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Amighetti's Makes a Triumphant Return to the Hill

By Ryan Krull

Amighetti's at its new home on Southwest Avenue on the Hill.

First Look: Fleur Honors Legendary St. Louis Diner Eat-Rite

By Katie Lawson

From left: Cory Stieb, Oliva Diggs and chef-owner Tim Eagan can be found at Fleur at any given time.

Llywelyn’s in Soulard Appears to Close for Good

By Ryan Krull

Llewelyn's Pub in Soulard

Missouri's Crown Valley Winery Being Sued Over Bacteria in Iced Coffee

By Ryan Krull

There's a trouble brewing over a spiked coffee line in Missouri.

Also in Food & Drink

Wright’s Tavern Excels With Classic Steakhouse Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

The French dip includes roasted top round of beef, havarti, au jus and pommes frites.

Review: Dou Dou Cafe's Homestyle Fare Thrills

By Cheryl Baehr

Dou Dou Café offers a small menu of appetizers, noodle soups and entrees.

Review: Lousies Serves Flawless Loose Meat Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Loose meat sandwich

Review: Vicini Pastaria Is an Italian Fantasy in St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include schiacciata bread service, spaghetti all’Amatriciana, desserts, pici cacio e pepe and insalata di finocchi e arance.
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us