Domestic Assault Charges Against Chef Tony Nguyen Dismissed

The Snō chef was accused of a pattern of abuse and arrested on September 19

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 11:24 am


Chef Tony Nguyen
Jessica Rogen
Domestic assault charges against Tony Nguyen relating to an incident on September 19 have been dropped.

The high-profile domestic assault charges against chef Tony Nguyen stemming from an incident on September 19 have been dropped. A "dismissal memorandum" filed today by the St. Louis City Circuit Attorney's office states that the "matter has been presented to the St. Louis Circuit Court Grand Jury and the State has insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction."

The charges dropped against Nguyen include second- and third-degree domestic assault, both felonies,  as well as fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Nguyen, who co-owns the two-and-a-half month-old Tower Grove restaurant Snō with his wife, Jessica Nguyen, was taken into custody September 19 following an incident that occurred that same day. According to a probable cause statement filed by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Kim Hayes, the incident centered around an argument that turned physical between the Nguyens.

Initially held without bond, Nguyen was released on September 21 to the custody of his mother, Nhutuyet (Tuyet) Nguyen, on the condition of 24/7 electronic surveillance. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and not to come within 500 feet of the victim's address.

See Also: Assault Allegations against St. Louis Chef Detail Pattern of Abuse.

The Nguyens opened Snō on August 19 after moving to St. Louis (Nguyen's hometown) from Los Angeles. Though the restaurant was closed immediately following the events of September 19, it reopened on September 27 and has continued to operate since.

Nguyen's attorney, Jason Korner, released the following statement on behalf of his client: "Mr. Nguyen is pleased the court process revealed the truth and he is happy to return to cooking for the people of St. Louis at Snō."

The RFT reached out to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
A selection of items from Menya Rui (clockwise from top left): pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karaage.

Menya Rui Serves Out-Of-This-World Ramen [PHOTOS]
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
A selection of items from Menya Rui (clockwise from top left): pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karaage.

Menya Rui Serves Out-Of-This-World Ramen [PHOTOS]
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
A selection of items from Menya Rui (clockwise from top left): pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karaage.

Menya Rui Serves Out-Of-This-World Ramen [PHOTOS]
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]

Trending

King & I Is Moving to Richmond Heights Next Spring

By Cheryl Baehr

The King & I is leaving its longtime home on South Grand Boulevard for Richmond Heights.

BEAST Butcher & Block Launches New Burger Menu

By Cheryl Baehr

The Boudin Burger is one of the new Butcher's Burgers now available at BEAST Butcher & Block.

St. Louis Bartender Meredith Barry to Compete on New Netflix Show

By Cheryl Baehr

Meredith Barry represents St. Louis on the new Netflix show Drink Masters.

Vin De Set Fire Was Caused by Slow-Burning Cigarettes, Video Shows

By Cheryl Baehr

The beloved French restaurant and brunch spot Vin de Set has been closed since an early-morning blaze in September.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: La Oaxaqueña Deliciously Serves Up Oaxacan Food and a Family's Memories

By Cheryl Baehr

La Oaxaqueña features a dazzling menu of traditional Oaxaxan cuisine, including enchiladas, picaditas, street tacos and molotes.

Review: Westchester Is a Brilliant Transportive Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Westchester includes a pork chop, a fried bologna sandwich, French onion soup and a roasted beet salad.

Review: Menya Rui Dishes up a Brilliant Universe of Ramen

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of items from Menya Rui, including (clockwise from top left) pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karage.

Review: Station No. 3 Is a Flexitarian Oasis

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Station No. 3.

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us