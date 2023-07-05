Donut Drive-In's Chief Donut Maker Thinks the Weed Store Next Door Helps Business

Plus, Cory Smith reveals the hardest donut to make — and the thing to try at the beloved South City shop

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:58 pm

click to enlarge Cory Smith helps make the magic happen at Donut Drive-In.
Ryan Krull
Cory Smith helps make the magic happen at Donut Drive-In.

Since 1953, the Donut Drive-In has been holding it down on Chippewa Street in Lindenwood Park. Though the ownership has changed hands, the drive-in still uses the same family recipes as 70 years ago. We caught up with one of the mainstay's chief donut makers, Cory Smith, to ask him about the nitty gritty of fried dough, as well as how the new weed store opening down the street has affected business.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How many donuts do you make on an average day?

That depends on the orders we get. But probably a couple thousand a day.

What time do you start?

Me? Around 2 p.m.

What time are you finishing that last batch of donuts?

That depends on orders as well; depends on the day. We make more on the weekends than we do the weekdays but probably most days around 9 o'clock or 10 o'clock.

And there's always something cooking for those seven or eight hours in between?

Yeah, yeah, absolutely. We keep it going, man. First, we start with the cake donuts, and then the yeast donuts come out right after. It's a rotation.

What's the hardest donut to make?

I would say it's the fritters because it's a lot of chopping. We got a pizza cutter that we use, but it's just chopping it, flipping it up. Chopping it, flipping it.

What's the biggest order one person has ever put it in?

A couple hundred dozen glazed rings.

If someone's never been to the Donut Drive-In, what's the first thing they should try?

Probably the fritter.

Has the weed store opening up next door affected business?

Yeah, I'd say so. I think it's probably given us a couple new customers.

