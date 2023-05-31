Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3 Year Hiatus

click to enlarge Scout Hudson A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.

Following a near three-year hiatus, Dressel’s is back, almost. The beloved Central West End gastropub held a soft opening over the weekend and teased a full reopening on its Instagram a week ago.

“Dressel’s will reopen soon, friends,” Dressel’s Public House (419 North Euclid Avenue) wrote in that recent Instagram post.

The Central West End pub’s owner Ben Dressel had announced the treasured restaurant’s closure amidst pandemic uncertainty in a June 6 2020 Instagram post, later calling the closure “Covid hibernation syndrome.” However, the post came with a promise that Dressel’s wasn’t going dark forever.

Dressel wrote that he was going to use the time closed to do renovations and “transition into the next decade of business.” “Dressel’s is a St. Louis landmark business and we intend to keep it that way,” he said.

Donning a new quilted logo, Dressel’s has begun teasing its new look on social media. However, the updated menu suggests its signature dishes were spared from renovation — fear not, Dressel’s pretzels are still served with Welsh rarebit and the famed porchetta “Louie” still has its home on the menu.

