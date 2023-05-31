Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3 Year Hiatus

The beloved Central West End gastropub closed in 2020 due to the pandemic

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 12:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.
Scout Hudson
A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.

Following a near three-year hiatus, Dressel’s is back, almost. The beloved Central West End gastropub held a soft opening over the weekend and teased a full reopening on its Instagram a week ago. 

“Dressel’s will reopen soon, friends,” Dressel’s Public House (419 North Euclid Avenue) wrote in that recent Instagram post. 

The Central West End pub’s owner Ben Dressel had announced the treasured restaurant’s closure amidst pandemic uncertainty in a June 6 2020 Instagram post, later calling the closure “Covid hibernation syndrome.” However, the post came with a promise that Dressel’s wasn’t going dark forever.

Dressel wrote that he was going to use the time closed to do renovations and “transition into the next decade of business.” “Dressel’s is a St. Louis landmark business and we intend to keep it that way,” he said.

Donning a new quilted logo, Dressel’s has begun teasing its new look on social media. However, the updated menu suggests its signature dishes were spared from renovation — fear not, Dressel’s pretzels are still served with Welsh rarebit and the famed porchetta “Louie” still has its home on the menu.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Scout Hudson

Scout Hudson is a summer intern at the Riverfront Times and a sophomore at the University of Missouri—Columbia.
Scroll to read more Restaurant Openings & Closings articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Why Is It so Hard To Get a Liquor License in St. Louis City?

By Cheryl Baehr

Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, struggled to obtain a liquor license in the city for their Nigerian restaurant.

Top 5 Briskets in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Stellar Hog brisket.

Afghan Kabob House Brings a Dazzling Taste of the Middle East to St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Afghan Kabob House features Afghan cuisine in Lindenwood Park.

Global Food Markets' Food Truck Pop-Ups Return to Kirkwood

By Scout Hudson

Balkan Treat Box's food truck

Also in Food & Drink

Grand Sammies & Sides Does Sandwiches Right

By Cheryl Baehr

Grand Sammies & Sides offers casual fare inside of Grand Spirits Bottle Co.

Why Is It so Hard To Get a Liquor License in St. Louis City?

By Cheryl Baehr

Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, struggled to obtain a liquor license in the city for their Nigerian restaurant.

Top 5 Briskets in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Stellar Hog brisket.

Afghan Kabob House Brings a Dazzling Taste of the Middle East to St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Afghan Kabob House features Afghan cuisine in Lindenwood Park.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us