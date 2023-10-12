Drink With a Real-Ass Bald Eagle at Earthbound Beer This Month

Go raise your glass to a top predator

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 11:25 am

click to enlarge Bald eagle.
@howzey / Flickr
Bald eagles sure are pretty. (And pretty scary.)
On Sunday, October 29, all of your dreams as an American can come true. Head to Earthbound Beer (2724 Cherokee Street, earthboundbeer.com) for the chance to drink some beer next to a real-ass bald eagle.

Earthbound is known for its involvement with a variety of charities, but we're pretty sure that none of its events have included a 12-pound bird of prey previously. You can practically smell the patriotism.

The free family-friendly educational event will benefit the American Association of Zookeepers (AAZK). AAZK members from the World Bird Sanctuary, the Endangered Wolf Center, the St. Louis Aquarium and the Saint Louis Zoo will be on site to show you family-animal artifacts and other educational bits. There will also be crafts for the kids and information about each institution available for the adults.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. but the eagle will only be on site from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. so plan your visit accordingly. If a bird with gripping power 10 times greater than that of a human scares you, maybe don't show up until 3 p.m. But if you're down to raise a glass to a predator with a wingspan that can reach seven and a half feet wide, definitely get there on time.

Earthbound Beer will donate one dollar from every item sold to the American Association of Zookeepers, and suggests guests consider making donations to or signing up to volunteer with one of the many worthy institutions that will be on site.


About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
