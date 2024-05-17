Electric Mayhem Tattoo to Host Benefit for Stella Blues Bar

"We love our community as much as they love us," bar manager Zoe McKelvie told the RFT at the time. "It will absolutely be our goal to get back to where we can serve them as fast as we possibly can. We're grateful for everyone's support. And we're still here — and have no intention of leaving."
McKelvie mused that Stella Blues would need community support to come back and the bar launched a GoFundMe shortly thereafter. But that's not the only avenue for St. Louisans interested in contributing to the effort.
On Saturday, Electric Mayhem Tattoo (1610 Hampton Avenue) will be hosting its Benefit for Stella Blues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include custom Stella tattoos that range from $40 to $160, a pop-up kitchen and beer garden, and a rafffle with prizes such as a night of bowling at Flamingo Bowl and gift card to local restaurants such as Stews Food & Liquor and Nick Bognar's Indo and Sado.
"Electric Mayhem Tattoo x Stella Blues May 18th Electric Mayhem is hosting Stella Blues for a day of fun in the sun! I will be tattooing select designs from my Stella Blues Flash Sheet..." tattoo artist Emma Holmes wrote on Instagram. "This is your chance to grab an exclusive collab of Electric Mayhem Tattoo x Stella Blues merch designed by myself and A portion of proceeds from all food, drink, tattooing and merch will be donated to Stella Blues to help rebuild."
And the sooner that rebuild happens, the better.
