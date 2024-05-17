  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

Electric Mayhem Tattoo to Host Benefit for Stella Blues Bar

The beloved Tower Grove South bar closed its doors after a kitchen fire in April

By
May 17, 2024 at 10:04 am
Stella Blues shows clear signs of damage after a kitchen fire on Friday, April 5.
Stella Blues shows clear signs of damage after a kitchen fire on Friday, April 5. ZOE MCKELVIE
Share on Nextdoor
In April, one of St. Louis' favorite bars shut its doors indefinitely after a kitchen fire. Stella Blues Bar (3269 Morgan Ford Road), beloved for its cash-only, dirt-cheap neighborhood vibes and its delicious Korean-inspired fare (dreaming of that kimchi pizza), quickly vowed it would be back.

"We love our community as much as they love us," bar manager Zoe McKelvie told the RFT at the time. "It will absolutely be our goal to get back to where we can serve them as fast as we possibly can. We're grateful for everyone's support. And we're still here — and have no intention of leaving."
click to enlarge Electric Mayhem Tattoo to Host Benefit for Stella Blues Bar
Courtesy Emma Holmes


McKelvie mused that Stella Blues would need community support to come back and the bar launched a GoFundMe shortly thereafter. But that's not the only avenue for St. Louisans interested in contributing to the effort.

On Saturday, Electric Mayhem Tattoo (1610 Hampton Avenue) will be hosting its Benefit for Stella Blues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include custom Stella tattoos that range from $40 to $160, a pop-up kitchen and beer garden, and a rafffle with prizes such as a night of bowling at Flamingo Bowl and gift card to local restaurants such as Stews Food & Liquor and Nick Bognar's Indo and Sado.

"Electric Mayhem Tattoo x Stella Blues May 18th Electric Mayhem is hosting Stella Blues for a day of fun in the sun! I will be tattooing select designs from my Stella Blues Flash Sheet..." tattoo artist Emma Holmes wrote on Instagram. "This is your chance to grab an exclusive collab of Electric Mayhem Tattoo x Stella Blues merch designed by myself and A portion of proceeds from all food, drink, tattooing and merch will be donated to Stella Blues to help rebuild."

And the sooner that rebuild happens, the better.

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Chuck's Hot Chicken Is Taking Over St. Louis, and Maybe the World

By Alexa Beattie

Chuck's 2x2 combo offers two tenders and two whole wings of chicken as blazingly hot as you could possibly want.

No Ordinary Rabbit to Open in Former Nixta Space This Summer

By Alexa Beattie

Nixta, now No Ordinary Rabbit

Well Met Cafe Adds a 'Neighborhood Gem' to Shaw

By Alexa Beattie

Well Met Cafe

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe