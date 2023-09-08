Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Everything at the Fields Foods in Lafayette Square Is 50 Percent Off Today

Probably not a good sign for the future of the store

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 12:04 pm

click to enlarge Yes, even the wine is half off. - KATARINA MICHALOVA
KATARINA MICHALOVA
Yes, even the wine is half off.
It's been one of the biggest guessing games in town: When exactly will the battered local grocer Fields Foods close its two remaining stores?

After several stores were unceremoniously shuttered last month, and the inventory cleared out, people began to wonder about the flagship store in Lafayette Square and the sole remaining satellite in Downtown West. Inventory had been perilously low in recent weeks. Surely they wouldn't stay open much longer.

Adding to the speculation is that today, every last item in the Lafayette Square store is 50 percent off (and yes, that includes the wine). Interestingly, our sources say there appear to be far more products on the shelves than in previous visits — likely because employees have been boxing up nonperishables from the closed locations to bring them here.

But the sale lasts until 7 p.m. tonight. Get there while you can. And stay tuned to see if, despite Fields Foods owner Chris Goodson's clear financial issues, the city still plans to give him the rights to redevelop Cleveland High School.

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
