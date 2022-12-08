First Look: Vicini Pastaria Brings a Taste of Italy to Lafayette Square

The pasta and prepared foods shop will also offer lunch on the weekends

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 10:58 am


click to enlarge The bar at the newly opened Vicini Pstaria.
Sarah Lovett
Vicini Pastaria brings fresh pasta, prepared foods and a weekend lunch counter to Lafayette Square.

For a year and a half, chef Dawn Wilson has been serving her handmade pasta and assorted home goods from her Lafayette Square storefront, Vicini Pastaria (1916 Park Avenue, 314-827-6150), eagerly awaiting the day she could realize her full vision for the space. Now, that time has finally come: Vicini celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, November 26, offering fresh pasta, Italian-inspired prepared foods and a weekend lunch counter that promises a soulful taste of the Old Country.

Though Wilson has owned the building that houses Vicini since January of 2020, the restaurant's roots actually stretch back 16 years to a leap of faith and a dramatic career change. Back then, Wilson, who has degrees in biology and molecular genetics, was working as a research scientist in a lab in Chicago, but she could not shake the feeling that she was meant to take a different path. She began exploring her longtime passion for food through part-time cooking jobs around the Windy City and eventually realized that she was finding more fulfillment from those gigs than her science career. Ready to make a change, she left her research job and founded a private chef company that led to a partnership with Whole Foods' cooking school.

It became apparent to Wilson that the part of cooking she loved the most was making fresh pasta, and she threw herself into perfecting her skills, first on her own and eventually at a slow food restaurant in Tuscany where she learned from masters of the craft. Her experiences in Italy were formative and made her realize that, one day, she'd like to open a business that captured what it is like to eat and drink in the small village where she worked.
click to enlarge Dawn Wilson, owner of Vicini Pastaria.
Sarah Lovett
Dawn Wilson is excited to share her passion for Italian cuisine with St. Louis.

"I just loved that feeling in Italy where they slow down and enjoy their food, and meals are this hours-long experience where people are just relaxing and getting together with family and friends," Wilson says. "I wanted to recreate that relaxed, rustic, family-run spot. That's what gave me the impetus to start Vicini; I wanted to have this brick and mortar that was the kind of casual neighborhood spot people would hang out. It just took me a while to get there."

Wilson founded Vicini Pastaria in 2016 as a handmade pasta company while she searched for a brick and mortar. Having no luck with finding a storefront in Chicago, she decided to move back to her hometown, St. Louis, the next year and spent 2017 through 2019 traveling back and forth between the two cities for her private chef business. By January of 2020, she was fully committed to the St. Louis market and had found a building in Lafayette Square that ticked off every box she had in mind for Vicini. The plan was to get the place open by May of 2020. It was clear the pandemic would delay that, but it was a personal tragedy that completely flipped the script.

"I was in a car accident two days after we opened the shop and had a head injury, which is why this whole thing has been delayed," Wilson explains. "I thought I would be back in a few days or a week, but I was completely out of commission for five months. Even three years later, I'm not fully recovered. It makes it difficult to plan, because you don't know how you are going to feel from one day to the next; you have to make plans in this business to give customers consistency. I'm doing the best I can."
click to enlarge Housemade ravioli with pine nuts, fresh cheese and sage.
Sarah Lovett
Fresh pastas, like housemade ravioli with pine nuts, are Vicini's specialty.

Now, roughly three and a half years after her injury, Wilson still has her good days and bad days, but she feels ready to take on Vicini in full-force. This means that, in addition to offering the handmade pastas and home goods she's been serving from the shop for the past year, Wilson now has a rotating selection of prepared foods ready for folks to grab and go. Though her selection changes regularly, dishes include a variety of salads, braised meats, Tuscan meatballs, arancini and porchetta, ready to heat and serve for a delicious, home-cooked meal without the work. The expanded operation also includes a larger selection of fresh pastas served out of the deli case; she highly recommends her special, the pici, which is a long, hand-rolled noodle similar to a fat spaghetti.

In addition to her fresh pastas and prepared foods, Wilson is excited to run Vicini's weekend lunch counter. For now, she offers a small, rotating selection of pastas and dishes on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., though she plans on seeing how things go and may expand her hours as she's up to it. In the meantime, she's just happy that she can finally bring to her guests the Vicini she's always dreamed of and is thrilled to be a part of such a close-knit community.

"The neighborhood has been incredibly supportive, and I'm so happy that I chose this area to live in and build a business," Wilson says. "I am in love with Lafayette Square."

Vicini Pastaria is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Weekend lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Scroll down for more photos of Vicini Pastaria.

click to enlarge Wilson making her pici, a handrolled noodle similar to a fat spaghetti.
Sarah Lovett
Wilson's favorite pasta is the pici, a handrolled noodle similar to a fat spaghetti.
click to enlarge A caprese sandwich on focaccia, served with a side greens salad.
Sarah Lovett
Vicini offers a variety of sandwiches, like a caprese on focaccia with a side salad.
click to enlarge A selection of fresh pastas.
Sarah Lovett
A selection of fresh pastas.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Read More about Cheryl Baehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Burger 809 Will Close on December 23

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of sliders from Bluewood Brewing.

Sneak Peek: The Armory St. Louis Combines Local Eats and Indoor Fun

By Cheryl Baehr

The All American Burger, featuring two burger patties, two types of cheese, cherry pepper relish and mustard sauce, is one of the menu items at the forthcoming Armory St. Louis.

This $1,000 Hot Dog Is Gunning for the Guinness World Record

By Cheryl Baehr

Lucciano Bacci, pictured with his two-foot-long Nightmare Dog, is on a mission to make the world's most expensive hot dog.

Under New Ownership, Kohn's Cements Its Legacy

By Cheryl Baehr

Under New Ownership, Kohn's Cements Its Legacy

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Logan Ely's Press Is a Smashing Success

By Cheryl Baehr

Smash "pizzas" from Press include a Potato, a BBQ Kimchin and Duck, an Al Pastor Hawaiian, and a Pepperoni.

Review: 12oh7 Herban Eatery Is an Inspired Vegan Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

12oh7 Herban Eatery features an assortment of plant-based fare, such as the Merican Burger, Deluxe Phish Sammich and the OG Chickun Sammich.

Good Ice Is Helping St. Louis Bartenders Create the Perfect Cocktail

By Cheryl Baehr

Jordan Goodman cuts a block of ice for Good Ice.

Review: Pie's the Limit at Fordo's Killer Pizza

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes at Fordo's Killer Pizza include a marinara pizza, shakshuka pizza, Hawaiian pizza and a supreme pizza.
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us