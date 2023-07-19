Fleur STL Elevates Classic St. Louis Diner Fare

And this concoction Eagan so painstakingly prepares? It's a slinger.
In many ways, Eagan's representation of the St. Louis diner classic is quintessential. Its base is two hamburger patties seared on a grill and topped with potatoes and an egg, then smothered with cheese and chili that tastes shockingly like Steak 'n Shake's. In other ways, it's the antithesis of the form typically slopped together by an overworked late-night cook barely hanging on as he stares at a printer filled with 30 tickets placed by 3 a.m. drunkards. That Eagan can be both of these things shows not only his versatility as a chef; it shows why his restaurant, Fleur STL (622 Chouteau Avenue), is one of the most exciting places to open in St. Louis in the past year.
Like Eagan, Fleur STL is both the embodiment of and the counter to the classic St. Louis greasy spoon — an homage to, yet a reimagining of, its predecessor, the iconic Eat-Rite diner, which operated on the corner of Chouteau Avenue and North Seventh street for 85 years. Eagen knew he wanted to honor its legacy in some form when he took over the building in 2021, but there was no way to simply dust off the floors and open up, business as usual. Though only shuttered for a year prior to him taking over the space, the building was in a state of utter disrepair — he tells horror stories of the sort of remediation he had to do to the place, including a foot-high pile of fossilized cat litter that had been placed under the kitchen equipment to soak up the decades of grease.
A renovation of this magnitude called for a rethinking of what the diner could be. Fortunately, Eagen had already teased out ideas for such a place. A veteran chef who got his start running hot dog carts in Home Depot when he was 16 years old, Eagan had been eyeing a tiny old building in deep south city around the time the pandemic hit with the thought of converting it into a cocktails-and-charcuterie spot. He'd even chosen the name, Fleur STL, and was sketching out details for the place when a friend posted a photo of the old Eat-Rite diner, which had recently been boarded up. Immediately, the wheels in his head started turning, and before he knew it, he'd changed his plans from a south city cocktail bar to a downtown diner.
His eggs Benedict are even more outstanding. The dish, which changes regularly, featured succulent, fork-tender short ribs stacked atop a golden-griddled, open-face English muffin. Jalapeño-lime hollandaise, the texture of silk, gilded the poached egg that crowned the short rib. This egg, a masterclass of the form, was cooked just to the point that it was firmed up enough to hold its shape, but still glistening and jiggly as if it was ready to burst — and it was, its luscious yolk mingling with the hollandaise and forming a sauce for the meat. I dare one to find a better Benedict in town.
No matter which you choose, you will likely not register what you are eating on the side of the double cheeseburger, which may take the crown for the best cheeseburger in the Bi-State area. Eagan starts with a blend of prime ground beef that is so well-marbled, it glistens with fat. The patties are thicker than a smashburger but not all that much so; that added heft allows him to griddle it so that the very inside stays pink and juicy. Molten American cheese is placed both in the middle of the patties and on the top one, giving it extra goo that melds with a generous dollop of mayonnaise and the rendered fat to create a savory nectar that seeps out when the burger is cut into. A perfect, pillow-soft buttery bun holds the contents together. There is no ketchup, mustard or lettuce-tomato-onion garnish, nor should there be. This masterpiece is perfect the way it is.
Fleur STL is open Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday.)
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters. Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed