Fran Caradonna Is Out as Schlafly Beer CEO

"Life's too short to drink bad beer," Caradonna said after assuming the role in 2019

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 11:18 am

Fran Caradonna
COURTESY OF SCHLAFLY BEER
Fran Caradonna was Schlafly's first female CEO.

One of St. Louis largest breweries had a leadership shakeup this week. 

Fran Caradonna, CEO of Schlafly Beer, has left that position and will assume a consulting role, and the company announced today that David Schlafly will become CEO. Caradonna, the craft brewery’s first female CEO, had served in that role since 2019.

She announced her decision to Schlafly employees in a message, writing, “This was a difficult decision, and one that I don’t take lightly. I care deeply about the people, company, and future of Schlafly Beer."

Caradonna did not respond to messages seeking comment by press time.

click to enlarge Schlafly Taproom
LULU NIX
Under Caradonna’s purview, Schlafly has grown, expanding into markets in Michigan and Ohio, now distributing in 17 states, and added new brewpub locations in Missouri and in Illinois. She also helped broker a deal with the local nonalcholic beer producer WellBeing, KSDK reports

Caradonna was no beer newbie when she took the helm at Schlafly, having co-founded both the Signature Brew Company distributor and O’Fallon Brewery. She’d gained an interest in the craft beer industry while in college by seeking out fuller-flavor brews.

"Life's too short to drink bad beer," Caradonna told the RFT in 2019.

David Schlafly has been serving as vice chair of Schlafly Beer. In 2019, he was part of an investment group that purchased a controlling interest in the microbrewery, putting it back in the Schlafly family hands, according to Sauce Magazine

“I am now very excited to lead Schlafly Beer into an era that will connect us to a new generation, who are seeking all things authentic, which is truly the essence of Schlafly craft beer. We appreciate Fran’s commitment to our employees and customers over the last four and a half years, and we are grateful for her support of the brewery now and in the future,” he said in a statement.

Schlafly also confirmed the departure of Director of Pub Operations Andy White, but said it was not related. "Andy White’s departure is independent of Fran’s as he has chosen a new career path, and the Schlafly Beer team wishes him the best of luck in his new role in foodservice sales," its statement said.

Schlafly Beer is St. Louis’ third largest brewery, producing 25,000 barrels of beer in 2022 and has revenues of $20 million, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Email the author at [email protected]

